‘Bridgerton’: 3 Bridgerton Siblings Whose Love Interests Could Be Gender Swapped 

Bridgerton season 3 is approaching fast and fans can’t wait to explore Anthony and Kate’s married life together.

With two Bridgerton siblings married after two seasons (and the possibility of eight seasons, one for each book) looming on the horizon, fans have discussed how the Netflix series could gender swap three relationships in the series.

Will Benedict Bridgerton’s love story change?

Fans expected more from Benedict in season one when it teased a gay love scene in some of the trailers. When he closes the door on two men locked in a steamy embrace, he doesn’t react in disgust, nor does he call in the hounds to break up the happy male couple.

While many viewers thought this teaser from early trailers suggested Benedict might have more fluid sexuality than the other Bridgerton siblings, it appears they might have been mistaken.

Alas, all fans got in season 1 was Benedict and his sister, Eloise, discussing how neither of them fit into Regency society even though there are plenty of choices to find love.

Season 2 seemingly dashed Benedict’s hopes of being completely gay, notes Decider. However, that doesn’t mean he’s straight. Despite the openness of racial inclusivity in the world of Bridgerton, high society has yet to show all of its true prejudices, which, for now, rely mostly on class divides.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, has even said his character “has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere,” stated Hello Magazine.

Francesca’s love story could be an opportunity for a switch

Francesca’s time to shine comes in When He Was Wicked, the sixth book in Julia Quinn’s series. She’s also a fan-favorite character and has already appeared in seasons 1 and 2.

One fan on Twitter wrote, “I totally understand wanting to gender swap Benedict and Eloise’s stories, but I’ve always thought Francesca’s book would be the best for this. Especially since she has a second chance at love. I feel like it writes itself.”

In the books, Francesca marries happily, but her husband, John Stirling, dies two years into their life together. Emotionally crushed, Francesca miscarries their unborn baby. When having a second chance at love, it takes years to turn a friendship with Michael, who has secretly been crushing on Francesca for a long time, into one of the steamiest romances of the series.

With a friends-to-lovers storyline on the horizon for Francesca, it is possible for the show’s writers to swap genders for Francesca’s love story.

Francesca was recently recast with a new actor, Hannah Dodd, who is playing her in season 3 and possibly moving forward. Perhaps the gender-swapping relationship will commence anon?

Could Eloise’s romance with Sir Philip change?

Eloise Bridgerton has made it clear over and over she has no interest in men or marriage and rejects a lot of the Regency Era society she has been forced into. For this reason, it’s not entirely unthinkable the young Bridgerton would be willing to explore a relationship that isn’t traditional for the time she’s in.

It also would make a lot of sense for Eloise’s story to be gender-swapped in the event the Sir Philip Crane actor was unable to return or if his storyline with Marina ends up being altered in future seasons.

Only time will tell if the Bridgerton siblings will see changes in their future love interests. There is a lot of room to grow on Bridgerton. We’ll see what seasons 3 and 4 bring!

