Bridget Moynahan Didn’t Think ‘Blue Bloods’ Would Last 12 Years

Blue Bloods debuted on CBS in 2010, and the series continues to be a strong performer for the network even more than a decade after its premiere. The series stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as his daughter, Erin. Despite fans’ appreciation for the show, Moynahan herself never imagined Blue Bloods would be on the air this long.

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

Bridget Moynahan is among the original cast of ‘Blue Bloods’

As is the case with many other procedural shows, Blue Bloods has seen its fair share of cast members coming and going. However, Moynahan is one of five actors from the original cast who remain key parts of the show now in season 13. Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, and Len Cariou are the other cast members who are still a part of the series in 2022.

However, even though Moynahan has played the assistant district attorney for 12 seasons (and counting), the actor doesn’t feel like she could handle the job in real life.

“I feel like I could [go into the courtroom], but I don’t know what the real thing would be like,” Moynahan told Extra in 2021. “I don’t want somebody’s life in my hands. You know what I’m saying? That’s a lot of pressure.”

Bridget Moynahan had no idea that ‘Blue Bloods’ would endure

Moynahan had already been working in Hollywood for more than a decade. Early roles include films like Coyote Ugly, Serendipity, The Sum of All Fears, and I, Robot. The actor also played Natasha – wife of Chris Noth’s Mr. Big – in several episodes of HBO’s Sex and the City. So she had plenty of experience before Blue Bloods came around.

But that doesn’t mean she had any indication the show would last for as long as it has. “We were just excited to do the pilot and have fun with that,” Moynahan told Extra in 2021. “But 11 years? No way. We’re so blessed. We’re just so happy that we’re working during COVID.” The show is now in its 12th year and going strong.

‘Blue Bloods’ is currently midway through season 13

Now that Blue Bloods is midway through season 13, fans might be wondering whether the show is on its last legs. But so far, it seems as if Moynahan and company are content to keep going on the show as long as fans want to see it. In fact, the actor recently took on directing an episode of the show, a first for her.

Moynahan also returned to her Sex and the City role for a single episode of the HBO Max sequel series And Just Like That… in 2021. She’ll reprise her role as Helen Wick, wife of Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin in the John Wick films, for John Wick: Chapter 4, set for release in 2023.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 pm Eastern Time on CBS.

