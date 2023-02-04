1 of Bridget Moynahan’s Favorite ‘Blue Bloods’ Episodes Was Erin’s Shocking Car Crash

Blue Bloods has been a labor of love for a long while. Both the cast and crew have done a remarkable job reaching out to fans. The writers have consistently delivered on character arcs and shocking twists that keep viewers on their toes. Star Bridget Moynahan even named one of the latter twists as one of her favorite episodes.

Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan on ‘Blue Bloods’

The story of Blue Bloods centers on a family devoted to serving law enforcement. This includes not only New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) but also his sons Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes). Another one of Frank’s children is Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, played by Moynahan.

Selleck, Wahlberg, Estes, Moynahan, and Len Cariou are the only five actors who have been with Blue Bloods since the beginning. But Moynahan’s Erin, who is essentially caught between two worlds in her professional and personal lives, has long been one of the main engines driving the show and its multiple subplots forward.

Why Bridget Moynahan loved Erin’s infamous car crash

In a video released on the official CBS YouTube channel, cast members unveil their favorite episodes. And Moynahan’s pick likely took some fans by surprise:

“My favorite episode of this season was an episode that I filmed where Erin was getting into a car, FaceTiming her daughter Nicky, and then she’s in a car crash. The way they filmed it and really kind of going in close onto Erin’s reaction in the ambulance and being so stunned and kind of being thrust into that moment of mortality and how she spends the rest of the episode questioning all these moments in her life or people in her life or what’s important in life, it was really just a fun thing to play.”

Moynahan’s attention to not only the story of that episode but also the production side of things makes sense. After all, she’s already directed two episodes of Blue Bloods, likely with more planned for the future.

Will ‘Blue Bloods’ end with Season 13?

All good things — even long-running CBS drama series — must eventually come to an end. So while it might seem like Blue Bloods will persist indefinitely, the show will eventually come to a close.

This is especially true seeing how focused it has remained on just a handful of key characters. Then again, even the show’s biggest stars, such as Selleck and Moynahan, can’t help but keep coming back again and again.

Those two actors even recently proclaimed their interest in staying with Blue Bloods, at least through Season 15. Selleck even quipped that he “[has] a mortgage.”

So as long as the show’s fan base stays engaged and actors like Selleck and Moynahan are committed to more, Blue Bloods fans probably have many more family dinners ahead of them.