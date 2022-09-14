Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Says Being Called a ‘White Trash Loser … Didn’t Bother Me at All’

The arduous legal battle regarding Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship finally ended last year, but the drama surrounding the pop star and her family is far from over. Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, recently dished on his complicated relationship with the “Toxic” singer in a tell-all interview with 60 Minutes Australia. During the conversation, he revealed the constant criticism of his and Spears’ celebrity relationship — including remarks about his being a “white trash loser” — didn’t bother him.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline had a whirlwind romance

Kevin Federline met Britney Spears in 2004. At the time, he was working as a backup dancer for Justin Timberlake and recalled meeting the “Circus” singer at Joseph’s Café, a popular Hollywood late-night spot.

Discussing their first encounter, Federline told People in a 2008 interview: “I met her at a club in Hollywood — Joseph’s. Our eyes met, and that was it. We just hit it off right away. I learned real fast how much of a whirlwind the press and everything was.”

Not wanting to wait, the couple tied the knot after just three months of dating in September 2004. Spears was only 22. After their wedding, Federline and Spears welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in 2005, and their second son, Jayden, in 2006.

Although the two seemed happily in love, the public — including some major media outlets — weren’t so enamored by their romance. The press often accused Federline of being a “gold-digger” and “fame-monger,” leveraging his newfound fame to his personal advantage.

Things quickly began to go sour eight weeks after Jayden was born. That November, Spears filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In the initial custody agreement, each parent was granted joint custody over their two boys. But after Spears faced mental health problems in 2008 and entered her conservatorship, Federline gained full custody over their two children. Since 2019, he’s had 70% custody of their two boys, E! News reports.

Although Federline showed support for Spears throughout her conservatorship and ongoing mental health challenges, their relationship remains rocky. Earlier this year, he claimed during an interview with ITV that seeing their mother sharing nude photos online was “tough” for their teen sons. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” Federline said.

Spears hit back on Instagram: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL.”

Spears and Federline have since remarried other people. Federline wed Victoria Prince in 2008, and Spears tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari this past June.

Kevin Federline claims being called a ‘white trash loser’ didn’t upset him

Federline recently broke his silence surrounding his superstar ex in an episode of 60 Minutes Australia. He shared shocking details about his relationship with the pop princess and their kids, as well as the brutal treatment he received from the press during their short-lived romance.

Federline has six kids from three relationships and co-parents with his eldest four. As shown in the 60 Minutes Australia episode, Federline and his wife seem to have a typical upper-middle-class lifestyle, with the couple sharing a home in Los Angeles while juggling the everyday activities of their blended family.

But before Federline settled into a domestic lifestyle, tabloids slammed him throughout his turbulent relationship with Spears.

“All of the discrimination towards me when me and Britney got together … there were so many things out there. I was never good enough. You know, ‘You’re this, you’re that … poor white trash loser, blah blah blah,'” he said during the 60 Minutes Australia interview.

But Federline said the constant stream of criticism and invasive paparazzi didn’t upset him.

“I was built to be able to take that, because it didn’t bother me at all.”

After his divorce from Spears, Federline noticeably stepped out of the spotlight. Throughout the drama, he admitted to having one priority: raising his children.

“To me, I had a job to do, and that was my kids,” he said. “I’m not the person that will take money over family.”

Federline also implied he didn’t fully support ending Spears’ but claimed he “wasn’t involved in any of it.”

Britney Spears’ response to her wedding-day drama

Although Spears and Federline have seemingly found peace with their new spouses, there was still some lurking family drama involved with Spears’ recent wedding ceremony, which neither of her sons chose to attend.

“I’m really happy for them,” Spears’ youngest son, Jayden, said in the 60 Minutes interview. “But she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

In an earlier interview with the Daily Mail, he revealed he had experienced emotional trauma due to his strained relationship with his mother. He said in a message to Spears: “I love you a lot. I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

In response, Spears posted a now-deleted statement on Instagram: “Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better, I will pray for her.’ Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off Mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to continue to get better so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month?”

