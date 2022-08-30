Britney Spears Says Her Family ‘Threw Me Away’ in Now-Deleted 22-Minute Video

Britney Spears is speaking out and discussing how she says she was treated by her family. The pop star posted a YouTube clip during which she described the “pure abuse” she says she experienced. Here’s what Spears revealed.

Britney Spears says there’s a lot ‘going on in her head’

Britney Spears | Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Spears begins her YouTube post by saying she has “a lot going on in my head” that she hasn’t shared with anyone. Spears says she had opportunities to publicly share her story (she says she had an opportunity from Oprah Winfrey), but she thinks it’s “silly” to do that, so she declined. For her, it didn’t make sense to get paid to tell her story.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer says she wanted to be open and honest and let people know what she has experienced over the last couple of years. She also wants to encourage and comfort those who are lonely to let them know they aren’t alone.

“I’m here, honestly, just to open myself to others and try to shed a light on if anyone out there has ever gone through hardships or whatever it is, just to put a light on it and so that person doesn’t feel alone because I really know what that feels like,” says Spears.

Britney Spears says her family ‘threw me away’

Spears says she didn’t feel like her family supported her. According to her, fans were more concerned about her well-being than her family was.

“The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything,” says Spears in her post. “I felt like my family threw me away. I was performing for like thousands of people. I was a machine.”

Spears also speaks about the time she was removed from her home on a gurney. According to her, before she was taken away, her mother told her someone was coming to her home to talk to her. She says the next thing she knew, there were officers, an ambulance, and more than 200 paparazzi outside her house recording her and taking pictures.

Spears believes the incident was planned beforehand. “A woman introduced the idea to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen,” says Spears. “It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing, it was pure abuse.”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Although the arrangement ended, Spears is still dealing with her feelings about the conservatorship. She shares her thoughts about it during her YouTube post. According to Spears, her mother and sister claimed they didn’t know about the conservatorship at the time.

Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the accusations on her Instagram page. She says she has always supported her daughter and she will continue to do so. However, she believes they should talk about their personal troubles in private.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” says Lynne on Instagram. “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Our take

It seems like Spears has reached a point where she feels comfortable enough to speak for herself. Now that the conservatorship is over, she wants to be her own person and take back her power. Hopefully, Spears can make the comeback she’s been dreaming of and get back on track with her life and career.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

