Where Is Brittany Smith Today? Netflix Drops ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ on Nov. 10

Netflix drops another true crime documentary, State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, so let’s take a look at where Brittany Smith is today. It’s a similar story to Sally McNeil in the Killer Sally docuseries. In 2018, Brittany reconnected with an acquaintance, Joshua “Todd” Smith and let him stay at her house after hearing he was homeless. However, she never expected what happened next. She reported that he brutally beat and raped her before the altercation ended in his death. Here’s everything you need to know about Brittany Smith today as State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith drops to Netflix.

Is Brittany Smith related to Todd Smith?

Brittany Smith in ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ | Netflix

Brittany Smith has no relation to Todd Smith despite having the same last name. According to The Appeal, Brittany and Todd met each other when they were teenagers. In 2018, Brittany contacted Todd to purchase a puppy he was selling. Brittany and her husband were separated at the time and she was lonely.

They messaged for about one week about the dog, during which time Todd made romantic advances, but Brittany explained she was not interested. Brittany eventually purchased the puppy and reluctantly allowed Todd to stay at her home because he had nowhere else to go.

The state of Alabama indicted Brittany Smith for murder despite evidence of self defense

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith will detail how Todd made sexual advances, choked, raped, and threatened Brittany and her family that evening.

“Mom Todd has tried to kill me literally,” Brittany texted her mother, Ramona McCallie, on Jan. 16, 2018. “ Don’t act like anything is wrong…he will kill me if he knows.”

A few minutes after she sent the text, Brittany’s brother, Chris McCallie arrived at Brittany’s house in Stevenson, Alabama. He brought a pistol, ready to defend his sister against Todd. Chris placed the gun on the counter and told Todd to leave. Instead, Todd put Chris in a headlock and began punching Brittany’s brother. At that point, Brittany, who said that Todd had raped her earlier that night, took the pistol and warned Todd that she was going to shoot him.

When Todd did not back off, she fired once, but he continued to beat Chris. Then she fired several more times until Todd fell to the ground. Brittany called 911 and an ambulance rushed Todd to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Within 48 hours, the Jackson County District Attorney Office charged Brittany with murder despite a report from a rape crisis center of the 33 wounds on Brittany’s body.

Where is Brittany Smith today?

According to Advanced Local Alabama, Brittany took a plea deal for the murder of Todd Smith on Oct. 9, 2020. The court sentenced her to 20 years; however, the deal included a stipulation that she serve only 18 months in Jackson County Jail and then 18 months on house arrest followed by probation. She received time served so only seven months remained on her jail time.

Then, according to the Jackson County Sentinel, Brittany began house arrest in May 2021; however, she violated her probation three times since then. After the most recent violation, Circuit Judge Brent Benson ordered Smith to prison for nine months. She could be released on Dec. 7, 2022, to return to house arrest.

Brittany’s last social media post on her Facebook account was on March 2, 2022. She shared a link to a Snapchat Story about the “Craziest prisons in the world.” She also shared photos of her three children smiling together, and a link to an article about Alabama’s lack of an appropriate plan to incarcerate parole violators.

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith releases to Netflix on Nov. 10, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT.