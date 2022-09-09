‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Is Leaving Hulu Soon and Moving to Peacock

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has called a few places home since its premiere in 2013. The show spent its first five seasons on Fox before NBC picked it up for its final three. Hulu subscribers have been able to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine there for some time, but now NBC is pulling it from that streaming platform and adding it to their own at Peacock.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ aired its season finale in September 2021

For eight seasons, fans watched bumbling police detective Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, and his coworkers at the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. The show also stars Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, and more as members of the precinct. Brooklyn Nine-Nine won several awards throughout the years, but the series came to an end on Sept. 16, 2021, one day shy of exactly eight years after its premiere.

Michael Schur and Dan Goor, who served as writers and producers for the show, met in college at Harvard and previously collaborated together on Parks and Rec, another television series starring a Saturday Night Live alum, Amy Poehler. When they tapped Samberg for the role, he admitted he didn’t want to return to television after several years with SNL. However, he couldn’t pass up the chance to work with Schur and Goor.

Talking to the Television Critics Association in 2013, Samberg said, “I was not looking to do a TV series at all. But I was a huge fan of Parks and Rec and I saw what these guys had done with Amy [Poehler], who is basically my hero.”

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is leaving Hulu on September 18, 2022

Even though Brooklyn Nine-Nine has called Hulu home for a few years, the streaming service will no longer carry the series. Don’t worry too much, however. It’s not like it’s disappearing from our television sets forever. NBC pulled the show from Hulu and is adding it to their collection of series on their platform, Peacock.

Other series also leaving Hulu in September

Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t the only NBC series saying goodbye to Hulu in September. The network plans to pull its TV shows like Saturday Night Live, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and The Voice from the streaming service and add them to Peacock as well. NBC Universal owns the Bravo network, too, and new episodes for those shows will stream the following day on Peacock.

As more and more streaming services pop up for individual networks, they’re forcing people to pare down their subscriptions. Will Hulu survive NBC’s removal of some of Hulu’s most popular shows? We can only wait and see.

