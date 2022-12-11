Bruce Springsteen Admits He’s Been Singing the Wrong Lyrics to 1 of His Songs

One of the founders of heartland rock, Bruce Springsteen has enjoyed one of the most prolific music careers. The Boss’ hard-driving beats and soulful lyrics have sold out stadiums for decades. And the 73-year-old shows no signs of slowing — even when he flubs some of the lyrics. As the classic rock legend inadvertently revealed in an interview, he isn’t above getting the lines in at least one song wrong.

He’s been delivering hit after hit for decades

Bruce Springsteen performs on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Nov. 24, 2022 | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen burst onto the popular music scene in 1973 with the debut albums Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle. Though neither of those first two albums made him a superstar, he released a third album in 1975 — and that one resonated with fans. Born to Run introduced listeners to the signature style that would serve Springsteen well, and by the end of the decade, he was officially one of the hottest artists.

The ’80s saw him become an even bigger star, with songs like “Dancing in the Dark” and “Cover Me.” According to IMDb, though Springsteen’s popularity dipped a bit in the early ’90s, by the end of the decade, he was back on top, headlining major tours and getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s remained a major star since, consistently releasing albums and touring with his group, the E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen was shocked to learn he’s been singing the wrong lyrics to ‘Thunder Road’

In 1975, Bruce Springsteen released “Thunder Road” as the opening song on the hit album Born to Run. Though the tune never came out as a single, it is closely associated with Springsteen and is considered one of his best songs. Despite that, he isn’t super-familiar with the lyrics of the tune.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Springsteen to clarify a line in the song. Some people believe the lyric is “a screen door slams/Mary’s dress sways,” while others think it’s “a screen door slams/Mary’s dress waves.”

“I knew you were going to ask this question, so I came prepared,” Springsteen told Fallon while pulling out a copy of the album and preparing to read the lyrics.

However, the artist was surprised when the lyrics he read from the liner notes weren’t the ones he’s been singing in live performances: “‘The screen door slams.’ I’ve been singing ‘sways’ for almost 50 years. ‘The screen door slams/Mary’s dress waves!'” Springsteen exclaimed.

“This is wrong. I’m telling you this is wrong,” he added jokingly. “How did that happen?”

Fallon admitted he was more confused than before, and the audience laughed hysterically.

Bruce Springsteen also revealed he’s a fan of Taylor Swift’s

Springsteen has remained a vital force in music partly for his willingness to appreciate other artists and creators. In the same interview with Fallon, the rock icon acknowledged he’s embarking on a major tour at the same time as Taylor Swift.

Springsteen revealed he’ll even attend a performance during the pop star’s Eras Tour. “My daughter is going to make sure that I will be at the Taylor Swift show,” he said.

