Bruce Springsteen Confirms Whether He Really Sleeps Next to His Guitar

Bruce Springsteen has been one of the world’s biggest rock stars for decades, so it’s surprising to learn new facts about him. The music legend recently cleared up some rumors about him that have popped up over the years. One such tidbit involves Bruce Springsteen and his guitar.

Bruce Springsteen has enjoyed a legendary music career

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Springsteen rose to fame in the ’70s, becoming a household name with tracks like “Born to Run” and “Thunder Road.” His Born in the U.S.A. became one of the best-selling albums of all time, spawning mega-hits such as the title track, “Dancing in the Dark,” and “I’m On Fire.”

The singer-songwriter has sold more than 140 million records worldwide and won 20 Grammy Awards and an Oscar. Springsteen was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received the Kennedy Center Honors, and earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Does Bruce Springsteen really sleep next to his guitar?

Bruce Springsteen recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about some of the craziest rumors about him. The first question host Jimmy Fallon asked was if it was true that Springsteen sleeps with a guitar next to his bed “so that, in case you dream up a song, you can immediately wake up and record it.”

“I have done that. That’s true,” Springsteen confirmed.

That wasn’t the only myth the singer gave some insight into. Fallon asked if Springsteen ever gives away guitars to people who ask for them. Though the Boss shared that people ask for them, he never gives any away.

In addition, Springsteen clears up rumors about a potential appearance with Taylor Swift, misheard lyrics, and how he wrote his album Born to Run.

He was also asked if there’s any truth to the rumors that he might make some appearances at upcoming Taylor Swift shows. ”I will be [attending the concert] because my daughter is going to make sure … and [Taylor is] welcome on E Street anytime.”

Fallon also asked him to clear up some confusion about one of his songs. Fans have argued over the true lyrics to “Thunder Road” for years. Is it “the screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways,” or “the screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves?” the host asked. Springsteen hilariously revealed that, although he sings “the screen door sways,” the album’s liner notes have “three screen door slams” as the original lyric.

“This is wrong,” he laughed, waving at the album. “I’m telling you, this is wrong! How did that happen?”

Another story Springsteen discussed? He wrote “almost all” of Born to Run on the piano, “which is why there are so many piano intros.”

Springsteen has a new album out

Bruce’s 'Only The Strong Survive' is out today via Columbia Records, a collection of 15 soul music greats that comprise his 21st studio album. Listen Here: https://t.co/gK0kroGh84 pic.twitter.com/G5c15mbtgh — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) November 11, 2022

Bruce Springsteen is still going strong as an artist, releasing Only the Strong Survive this year. Pitchfork calls the album of cover songs “confident” and “faithful” and gives it an overall 7.0 out of 10. Rolling Stone is equally complimentary, saying Springsteen “turns soul oldies into living history.”