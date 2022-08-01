Bruce Springsteen Has Earned a Dozen Top-10 Hit Songs on the Billboard Hot 100, Yet the No. 1 Spot Eludes Him

They don’t call him “The Boss” for nothing. Bruce Springsteen is one of the biggest rock stars of the last 50 years, with tons of instantly-recognizable hits. But did you know Springsteen has never had a No. 1 hit?

Bruce Springsteen’s music career

Springsteen rose to fame in 1975 after the release of his third studio album, Born to Run. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and spawned now-iconic songs like “Born to Run” and “Thunder Road.”

From there, Springsteen became a household name, selling millions of albums and going on worldwide tours. While many think of him as “The Boss,” one accolade still eludes the star: a No. 1 song.

The song that blocked Bruce Springsteen from going No. 1

Springsteen has never had one of his songs go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, although he has come close. The singer has had a dozen songs crack the Top 10, though.

Starting in 1980, “The Boss” had a string of hits that include “Born in the U.S.A” (#9), “I’m on Fire” (#6), “My Hometown/Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” (#6), and “War” (#8).

The closest Springsteen came to a No. 1 hit was “Dancing in the Dark,” which peaked in the second place slot on the charts. So, what blocked the rockstar from going No. 1? Prince and the Revolution’s “When Doves Cry.”

Bruce Springsteen’s close brushes with the top spot

However, “The Boss” can take some comfort in the fact that he has had a hand in two No. 1 songs. Springsteen penned “Blinded By the Light” for his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. The song didn’t become a hit for him, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band covered the track and scored a No. 1 in 1977.

Springsteen also sang on “We Are the World,” a charity single released in 1985. Music stars from all over America teamed up to record the song to raise money for African famine relief. The song ended up going No. 1, so Springsteen can technically claim he had a song hit No. 1.

While none of his songs have topped the charts, Springsteen’s albums have no problem reaching the No. 1 spot. Eleven of his albums have gone No. 1, including The River, Born in the U.S.A, Tunnel of Love, and Wrecking Ball. He’s even been named one of the greatest artists of all time by Billboard; he ranks 24th on the list.

Other famous artists that have never had a No. 1 song

Springsteen fans might bemoan the fact that “The Boss” has never gone No. 1, but he’s in pretty good company. Music legends like James Brown, Don Henley, MC Hammer, Bob Dylan, and Pat Benatar have also never had a song top the Billboard charts.

Best-selling groups like One Direction, the Backstreet Boys, En Vogue, and Creedence Clearwater Revival have also failed to top the charts.

Springsteen might not have a No. 1 hit single, but “The Boss” has racked up plenty of other impressive achievements throughout his career.

