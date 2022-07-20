Bryan Cranston Was the 1st Celebrity to Be Kicked Out of the MLB Celebrity Softball Game

Former Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston was among the many celebrities who took the field at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. But by the end of the game, Cranston was dragged out by security for his unruly behavior.

Bryan Cranston | Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bryan Cranston was one of many celebrities in the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

The 2022 MLB Celebrity Softball Game saw stars such as Bad Bunny, Rob Lowe, J.K. Simmons, Desus Nice, Quavo, Jojo Siwa, and Simu Liu take the field with baseball icons such as David “Big Papi” Ortiz. When Bryan Cranston walked up to the plate, he was backed up by the Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle theme songs.

While practicing in the batting cages before the game, Cranston was accidentally hit by a ball from Grammy-winning singer Anthony Ramos. “It’s definitely going to bruise,” he said afterward of his injury, joking, “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

Bryan Cranston was thrown out of the game

Toward the end of the game, Cranston was batting when a pitch from softball player Jennie Finch was ruled a strike. Cranston was frustrated and took out his anger on the umpire behind home plate.

“It was inside!” Cranston yelled as he kicked dirt toward the umpire. “You’re stealing the game from us!” Cranston walked away to blow off steam with J.K. Simmons, then returned and grabbed a bucket filled with pieces of gum to throw on the empire. He was quickly pulled out of the event.

Cranston reflected on his performance at the celebrity softball game in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

“At the end, last inning, we’re down by two runs,” he recounted, “the ball comes in, I lean back a little bit because it would’ve grazed my chest had I not.”

“[The umpire] calls a strike, which gave me the perfect opportunity to go bananas on the guy,” he chuckled. “I did a little Billy Martin and Earl Weaver job on him. I dusted him with some of Dodger Stadium’s finest, and then threw a bucket of bubblegum at him. And then J.K. Simmons came in and tried to get me to calm down a little bit.”

For his part, Cranston didn’t think that he’d gotten too worked up. “I even had people say, ‘Man, you were really mad,’ and I was going, ‘Really? That’s what you thought? Wow, O.K.'”

RELATED: ‘Breaking Bad’: This Explains How Walter White Made It All the Way to New Hampshire From New Mexico Without Getting Caught

He still had a good time

Despite his unceremonious exit from the game, Cranston had fun playing alongside professional baseball players.

“I’m a huge baseball fan, so I was jonesing out on Big Papi and [Adrian] Beltre and CC Sabathia was really cool,” he said. “The guys I played with — Shawn Green and Andre Ethier, former Dodgers — they were great. They were great!”

RELATED: ‘Breaking Bad’: Bryan Cranston Wouldn’t Have Done the Show if He Hadn’t Seen ‘Mad Men’