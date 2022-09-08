Bryce Dallas Howard is best known for her starring role in the Jurassic Park franchise. Here’s a look at Howard’s net worth and career.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s movies and TV shows

Bryce Dallas Howard | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

One of Howard’s first acting roles was in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In 2004, she played Heather in The Book of Love.

Some of Howard’s other movie roles include appearances in Terminator Salvation, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and the Jurassic Park franchise. Howard’s television appearances include roles in Arrested Development, Black Mirror, and HitRECord on TV,

Howard has also appeared in theater productions. In 2003 she played Rosalind in Shakespeare’s As You Like It at The Public Theater in New York City, reports Vanity Fair. After M. Knight Shyamalan saw her performance, he cast her as lead character Ivy Walker in The Village.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s net worth

As of this writing, Howard has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Besides acting, she makes money as a producer and director. She made her directorial debut during a 2006 short, titled Orchids. In 2019 and 2020, Howard directed two episodes of The Mandalorian.

Two years later, Howard returned to the franchise to direct an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Howard’s production credits include Restless, Dads, and Flight of the Navigator.

Howard also makes money from celebrity endorsements. In 2011, she appeared in a Kate Spade campaign, reports MTV. “The Kate Spade offer came up and I kind of lost my mind,” says Howard. “There’s something about that brand that, from a young age, I really, really, really connected with.”

Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for ‘Fallen Kingdom’

Variety reports Howard was paid $8 million for Fallen Kingdom while Chris Pratt was paid $12 million. However, Howard tells Insider she was paid a lot less than the reports stated.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard tells Insider. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Bryce Dallas Howard was afraid to ask for more money

Howard tells Redbook she was afraid to negotiate a higher salary. She says she had concerns about appearing ungrateful. This fear led her to hold back whenever discussions about money came up.

“I’ve been [wimpy] about it in the past,” Howard tells the publication. “I didn’t want people to think I wasn’t grateful for opportunities. I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation. They’ll say, ‘We’ll just have to find someone else,’ and I back off. You can’t do that.”

During an interview with BBC, Howard says Hollywood treats women differently than men. According to her, many women are the victims of ageism. She referred to a comment Maggie Gyllenhaal made about being told she was “too old” to play a 55-year-old man’s love interest, reports The Wrap.

“I haven’t yet experienced ageism,” said Howard during her BBC interview in 2015. “Not that it’s inevitable, but I hope [the problem] shifts and shifts quickly.”

