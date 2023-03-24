Bryton James Felt Michael Jackson Wanted Him to Have Fun as a Kid Working in the Entertainment Industry

Many fans remember actor Bryton James as the impossibly cute Richie Crawford on the hit sitcom Family Matters. He continued his career over the years, taking on roles in The Vampire Diaries, Winx Club, and, most notably, The Young and the Restless, where he portrays the character of Devon Hamilton.

James, formerly known as Bryton McClure, has had close relationships with some of his costars over the years, and now, he looks back with fondness at his great childhood in the spotlight. As it turns out, James felt that the late pop star Michael Jackson wanted him to have fun as a kid working in the entertainment industry.

Bryton James | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

James and Jackson had a good relationship

As a child star, James was one of many who had a strong connection to the King of Pop. According to Showbiz411, the actor was one of Jackson’s child pals who “went into Jackson’s orbit” and even stayed overnight at the singer’s famous Neverland Ranch with his family.

James says that the relationship was a good one, and he first discovered Jackson when he was only two years old and was introduced to music. It was in an interview with General Hospital star Maurice Benard that the star said, “I thought I was Michael… If someone would talk to me long enough, I would start singing and dancing.”

It was when James was five or six years old and working on the set of Family Matters that he wrote a letter to the pop star. A woman was working on the show with him, and, as luck would have it, she was a receptionist for Jackson’s production company. Much to James’s delight, Jackson wrote back, and within a year, he had met the iconic singer and was invited to stay at his home.

James felt that Jackson wanted him to have fun as a kid working in the entertainment industry

It would be pretty hard for anyone to deny that being a child star is hard. It was early on in James’ career that he was asked to present the singer with an NAACP award, and he and his dad got to go backstage and talk with the icon, as well as some of his family members, who the actor remains close to till this day. So, what did he say about Jackson’s involvement in his entertainment career?

According to The Young and the Restless star himself, “He would just stay in contact with me. I know his goal was to make sure that I was having a good time and having fun being a child in the entertainment industry.” James stressed how important that was to Jackson because he didn’t have that experience. Looks like the two of them really supported and inspired each other, and even after all these years, it is great that James still values what Jackson taught him.

James’ family knew Jackson as well

James wasn’t the only one in his family who was tight with the King of Pop. His dad was a musician and a self-taught guitar player who loved telling a great story about the first time he made Jackson’s acquaintance. James’ dad was in the recording studio, and some people outside the door were being a bit too loud and creating a distraction.

He opened the door and said, “Hey, will you shut up?’ and he said Michael Jackson peeked his head around and said, ‘I’m so sorry.” What a wonderful thing for anyone to experience, and James’ dad and Jackson got close, too. Soaps can report that James’ dad was invited to stay at the Neverland Ranch as well, sleeping over in a two-story bedroom, and it was one of the most amazing experiences ever.