BTS: All the Songs J-Hope Performed During Lollapalooza 2022

The music festival Lollapalooza 2022 was held in Chicago from July 28 through July 31. J-Hope of BTS made history on July 31 when he headlined the last day of Lollapalooza 2022, becoming the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. festival. Here are the songs J-Hope performed for his historic Lollapalooza set.

J-Hope performed 18 songs during his Lollapalooza 2022 set

On July 31, J-Hope of BTS headlined Lollapalooza 2022. According to a press release, “approximately 105,000 people” attended J-Hope’s performance.

For his performance, J-Hope performed18 songs. His setlist included tracks from his new solo album Jack In The Box, his 2018 mixtape Hope World, BTS songs, and his single “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G).”

For the performance, Becky G made a surprise appearance to perform “Chicken Noodle Soup” with J-Hope, marking their first time performing the single together.

J-Hope Lollapalooza 2022 setlist.

“MORE”

“Pandora’s Box”

“Base Line”

“BTS Cypher Pt. 1”

“HANGSANG”

“P.O.P (Piece of Peace), Pt. 1”

“= (Equal Sign)”

“STOP”

“Safety Zone”

“What If…”

“Arson”

“Dynamite (Tropical remix)”

“Daydream”

“Outro: Ego”

“Hope World”

“Trivia: Just Dance”

“Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G”

“Future”

What fans thought of J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance

With so many people in attendance at Lollapalooza 2022, the crowd for J-Hope’s set was not entirely made up of BTS fans.

On social media, music fans in attendance shared what they thought of the songs J-Hope performed.

“J Hope’s performance was the best thing I saw all weekend. It wasn’t even close,” a Reddit user wrote. “He could rap his a** off (and insert line here that this is a particularly high compliment given that I can’t even understand what he’s saying), he rocked harder than anyone I saw all weekend, he could dance, he’s clearly charismatic and has a deep connection with his fans, the sincere mutual admiration between him and Becky G (also didn’t know who that was!) was really sweet.”

“It was an incredible performance and I was stunned by the crowd interaction. I even found myself headbanging to some of the songs too! It was a great way to end the festival weekend, and I can safely say that ‘I get it,'” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“I actually really enjoyed it! I have heard some BTS songs and always enjoyed them but I never listened to J-Hope’s solo work. It was a great performance that kept my focus. The energy the crowd had, combined with the lights of the crowd and stage, and the city backdrop made for an incredible experience…,” a Reddit user wrote.

Where BTS fans can see J-Hope perform next

Following his Lollapalooza performance, it is expected that fans can see J-Hope perform in concert next with the members of BTS.

In October, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform a concert together as part of BTS’ role as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. More details about the concert will be released at a later date.

