BTS Announce Free Busan Concert for World Expo Bid Will Be Held on Oct. 15

BTS have officially announced the date and venue for their upcoming concert, WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. The concert will be held on Oct. 15 at the Busan Ilgwang special stage. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN concert will be free to attend.

BTS | Big Hit Music

BTS will hold a free concert on Oct. 15

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will be BTS’ first major concert since the band’s Permission to Dance On Stage tour concluded in April in Las Vegas. The name of the concert references “Yet To Come,” the lead single from BTS’ 2022 anthology album Proof.

BTS’ upcoming concert will be held at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Most notable of all, BTS’ upcoming concert has free admission. A huge crowd is expected, and there will be multiple ways to view the concert.

According to a press release, “the in-person concert is expected to be attended by 100,000 people, and the in-person live broadcast LIVE PLAY will hold approximately 10,000 people at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot.”

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will also be streamed online for fans who cannot attend in person.

Why are the members of BTS putting on a free concert?

On July 19, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

As part of their role as ambassadors, the members of BTS will put on multiple promotional events in order to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN is one of the events Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are holding as ambassadors.

At the appointment ceremony, RM shared:

“We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities. We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

What is the significance of World Expo 2030?

The World Expo 2030 is a world’s fair that will be held in 2030, and multiple countries around the world are submitting bids to host the upcoming global event.

Based on the official World Expo 2030 website, countries can submit hosting bids through Sept. 7. After all bids are submitted, a host city will be elected sometime in 2023.

South Korea is one of the countries to have submitted a hosting bid. BTS were named as ambassadors in an effort to support the bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, South Korea.

Over the coming weeks, more information about BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will be released.

