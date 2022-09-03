BTS Announce Venue Change for Upcoming October Concert

On Oct. 15, BTS will be putting on a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are holding the concert as part of their roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. The concert was originally scheduled to take place at the Busan Ilgwang Special Stage and will now be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

The venue for BTS’ upcoming concert was changed

After the original venue for BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN was named, concerns were raised by fans about the location and surrounding logistics.

On Sept. 2, Big Hit Music issued a statement on Weverse for fans and sent the statement to members of the press as well. In the statement, Big Hit Music shared that BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will now be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

“After careful review of many places in Busan and how suitable they were for that plan, we originally elected to hold the concert in Ilgwang. Based on cooperation with organizations including Busan City, police, the fire department, and the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), we carefully moved ahead with organizing the event so that the audience would be able to have the most convenient experience possible,” wrote Big Hit Music.

The label continued, “Our decision to change the location of the concert was made in an effort to ensure that the focus remains on the performance’s main purpose, which is to promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo. Our top priority is to preserve the main purpose of the concert and for the audience to have a smooth, enjoyable and accessible viewing experience.”

The BTS concert is free to attend

While the main venue for BTS’ upcoming concert has changed, certain aspects of the concert have stayed the same.

For starters, BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will still be free to attend for those who get tickets. There will also be a livestream of the concert broadcast online for fans around the world to watch.

An in-person LIVE PLAY of the concert, which is expected to be open to 10,000 attendees, will also still be held at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot.

Why the members of BTS are putting on a concert

In July, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

As ambassadors, the members of BTS are expected to put on promotional events in an effort to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan. BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN is one of those promotional events.

At the band’s appointment ceremony, RM said:

“We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities. We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

More details about ticketing and seating for BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will be released at a later date.

