BTS: A Breakdown of Jin’s Music Video for ‘The Astronaut’

On Oct. 28, Jin of BTS released a single called “The Astronaut.” The song was co-written with the band Coldplay, and Jin performed the song for the first time during one of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Along with the song, a music video for “The Astronaut” was also released. Here’s a breakdown of Jin’s music video for “The Astronaut.”

Jin of BTS | Big Hit Music

Jin of BTS stars in ‘The Astronaut’ music video

“The Astronaut” music video opens with a spaceship that has crash-landed on Earth. Jin sits on a hill nearby looking at the crash.

The next scene shows Jin doing a crossword puzzle while sitting on a bed. Ads next to the crossword puzzle read “‘The Planet’ is coming back soon” and “Once more to the moon!”

On the TV in Jin’s room, Chris Martin of Coldplay appears as a newscaster announcing that a beam of light has randomly appeared. Jin sees the beam of light from his window and dresses up in a suit.

Outside, he sees a young girl who is his neighbor, and he presents her with a helmet so she can ride her bike safely. Jin then takes off running until he is in the city where he sees someone dressed as an astronaut.

The singer makes a decision in ‘The Astronaut’ music video

As Jin makes his way back to the spaceship in “The Astronaut” music video, scenes of him bonding with his neighbor are shown.

While he rides a bike to the crashed spaceship, he remembers how he taught his young neighbor to ride a bike.

The BTS singer reaches the spaceship and it is confirmed the spaceship is emitting the beam of light. Before boarding the spaceship, Jin remembers more moments from bonding with his neighbor. Jin is seen taking polaroid pictures with the young girl and looking at her drawings.

The beam of light disappears and the spaceship rises out of the ground, but instead of boarding it Jin turns around and walks away.

He hitches a ride in the back of a truck. While riding in the back of the truck, presumably back to his house, he remembers what his neighbor drew on her notepad: a house sitting on top of Earth with the word “Home” written at the top.

For the first time in the entire video, he smiles.

What Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ music video symbolizes

On Oct. 17, Big Hit Music announced that the members of BTS plan to start their military enlistment plans, starting with Jin. “The Astronaut” is about Jin’s love for BTS’ fan base, ARMY.

In the chorus, Jin sings, “When I’m with you/ There is no one else/ I get heaven to myself/ When I’m with you/ There is no one else/ I feel this way I’ve never felt.”

It’s clear that the music video for “The Astronaut” captures how Jin feels about BTS’ fans, with ARMY being represented as Jin’s young neighbor.

Based on the music video, Jin asserts that ARMY is his true home before he leaves to fulfill his military service.

