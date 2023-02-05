BTS Don’t Seem to Be Attending the 2023 Grammy Awards

The members of BTS either attended or performed at the Grammy Awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Even though the septet is nominated in three categories at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, there has been no official confirmation that members of the band will be in attendance.

Why BTS probably won’t attend the 2023 Grammy Awards

Unless a few members make a surprise appearance, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS will not be in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The most likely reasons are because the band is currently not prioritizing group activities, and because Jin is completing his military service.

According to The Korea Herald, BTS will not “be present at the event this year as the group is currently on an indefinite break due to military enlistment and solo career commitments.”

In October 2022, Big Hit Music announced that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook planned to start their mandatory military service. Because of this, the band’s group activities are on hold until 2025 and members will be focusing on solo projects in the meantime.

Jin was the first member to enlist, and after releasing a single called “The Astronaut,” he enlisted in December 2022.

With the 2023 Grammy Awards only hours away and there no word from Big Hit Music or the members about attending, it seems likely that Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook elected not to attend as a group or individually.

There was a rumor about members of BTS attending the 2023 Grammy Awards

Despite the fact it seemed unlikely BTS planned to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards, there was still speculation that individual members could make an appearance.

In early 2023, BTS fans speculated that RM and Jungkook could possibly attend the 2023 Grammy Awards to perform a collaboration stage with Pharell. This speculation began after the Recording Academy’s official Instagram account followed Jungkook and RM on Instagram.

Pharell previously revealed that he recorded a song with BTS for his upcoming album, and it was speculated that the song could debut at the 2023 Grammy Awards. With RM, Jungkook, and Pharell not listed as performers for the award show, that speculation reached a dead end.

BTS are nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards

In November 2022, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. BTS received nominations for Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Album of the Year.

They were nominated for Best Music Video for their song “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” BTS’ Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination is for their collaboration with Coldplay, “My Universe.” The band was nominated for Album of the Year for their work on “My Universe,” which was included on Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres.

BTS previously received nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards in 2021 and 2022. The band performed at the award show in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were presenters at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.