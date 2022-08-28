How BTS Fans Are Celebrating Jungkook’s Birthday in 2022

Jungkook is the youngest BTS member, celebrating his birthday in September. Although fans will not physically be with this artist for his birthday this year, some are celebrating by making billboards, streaming Jungkook’s solo music, and even visiting Jimin’s father’s restaurant.

Here’s what we know about ARMY’s 2022 birthday celebrations for the Golden Maknae.

When is Jungkook from BTS’ birthday?

Jungkook of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards | Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He’s a singer, dancer, and BTS’ “Golden Maknae.” Jungkook is known for being talented at, well, pretty much everything. As the youngest member of this K-pop group, Jungkook was born on Sept. 1, 1997. That makes this artist a Virgo, along with BTS’ leader, RM.

How ARMYs are celebrating Jungkook’s birthday

After BTS debuted, Jungkook received a handful of lavish birthday gifts, even reportedly getting gold bars in honor of his “Golden Maknae” nickname. This K-pop group has since paused accepting fan gifts, leaving some ARMYs to get creative when celebrating Jungkook’s September birthday.

In 2022, ARMYs set streaming goals for Jungkook’s solo songs. On Spotify, fans aim to get “Euphoria” to 400 million plays and “My Time” to 200 million plays.

On YouTube, ARMYs want the “Left and Right” music video, released in 2022, to receive over 210 million views. Jungkook also released music on SoundCloud, with the current goals set for 97.7 million for “Still With You” and 5.8 million for “My You.”

In South Korea, fans themed major cities for this artist, some hoping that Jungkook could see these in between writing and recording new music. ARMYs transformed Gangnam into “Koo-Koo Land,” complete with a tour bus featuring a birthday message.

In Seoul’s Hongdae Walking St Square Stage, fans can visit the “Jungkook Magic Shop” — a place for fans to celebrate their Golden Maknae together. The glass exhibit features some of Jungkook’s favorite things, as well as a “big doll” cartoon character for ARMYs to pose with.

At Jimin’s father’s restaurant, some orders will receive a free meal on Sept. 1. That’s customers with specific receipt numbers — numbers that correspond to Jungkook’s birthday. Worldwide, there are cafe events where ARMYs can connect and celebrate together.

As with most BTS members’ birthdays, ARMYs raise funds for nonprofit organizations. This year, the recipient is The Cova Project, an NGO that provides “menstrual cups and menstrual health education to people across Africa.”

Jungkook released solo songs like ‘My You’ and teased his upcoming mixtape

With BTS on an extended break to focus on solo music, several members of the K-pop group branched out, including the youngest member. Jungkook appeared in the YouTube video titled “Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook​ ‘Time Difference​​’ ​Concept Film,” as well as several concept photos from JK’s solo era.

This prompted jokes from ARMYs about Jungkook being a vampire, although most look forward to new music from the singer. In the meantime, music by BTS is available on most major streaming platforms.

