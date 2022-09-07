RM, real name Kim Namjoon, is BTS’ beloved “God of Destruction.” In 2022, ARMYs are spending RM’s birthday “Namjooning,” which includes sharing book quotes on social media and listening to music by the K-pop idol.

When is RM from BTS’ birthday?

J-Hope, V, RM, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award during the 2021 American Music Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

RM is BTS’ patient, smart, and somewhat clumsy leader. He’s a rapper for the group, as well as a songwriter and dancer. As a member of the Hyung Line, RM’s birthday is on Sept. 12, 1994. In 2022, this artist turns 28 years old (international age).

This artist shares a zodiac sign with Jungkook, the youngest BTS member. With Jungkook’s birthday on Sept. 1, both RM and Jungkook are Virgos along with celebrities like Beyoncé and Zendaya.

In 2021, RM spent his birthday with ARMYs — appearing on a V Live stream. Other members of the K-pop group shared their favorite pictures of RM. At the same time, fans worldwide spent time at cafe “birthday events” and posted well wishes on social media.

How BTS fans are celebrating RM’s birthday in 2022

Because BTS stopped accepting gifts, ARMYs get creative when celebrating birthdays. Along with Jungkook’s birthday goals, ARMYs set streaming goals in honor of RM’s birthday.

That included a mix of songs released with BTS and as a solo artist. On Spotify, fans aim for 115 million plays on “Seoul” and 60 million plays on “Tokyo” from the mixtape mono. Fans aim to get “Seoul Town Road,” RM’s “Old Town Road” collaboration with Lil Nas X, to 90 million plays — a goal ARMYs reached by Sept. 7.

Fans also want to get “Intro: Persona” from Map of the Soul: Persona to 150 million Spotify plays. RM also released songs on SoundCloud and Youtube, with fans setting goals for each track.

As BTS’ resident bookworm, RM often shares book recommendations and quotes from ARMYs. For this birthday, fans are returning the favor. One Twitter user started the #QuotesForRM and #BookRkive trend, asking readers to post their favorite book lines that remind them of the rapper.

Some fans are transforming their Twitter aesthetic in honor of the birthday, with ARMYs creating RM-themed headers for other ARMYs to use. In real life, fans erected billboards to celebrate this BTS member, even creating a 15-second video ad for the shin-Yongsan station, available for viewing until Sept. 14.

RM of BTS recently traveled to an art museum, sharing pictures on Instagram

With BTS on a break to pursue solo endeavors, RM sometimes shares his daily activities with fans on Instagram. Recently, that included a trip to an art exhibit. In fact, RM is known for his love of “Namjooning” — that’s taking admiring nature, riding bicycles, and appreciating art.

Of course, RM also finds time to write and release solo music, with fans expecting a mixtape from this rapper. Music by BTS’ RM is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

