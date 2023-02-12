BTS: How to Watch the Documentary ‘j-hope in the Box’

In July 2022, J-Hope of BTS released his first solo album, Jack In the Box. After releasing the album, J-Hope went on to headline Lollapalooza 2022. On Feb. 17, BTS fans will be able to see all of the work J-Hope put into creating Jack In the Box with a new documentary film. Here’s how fans can watch the documentary j-hope in the Box.

J-Hope | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Fans can watch ‘j-hope in the Box’ on Disney+

The documentary j-hope in the Box will premiere on Disney+ on Feb. 17. To watch the documentary, fans must have a Disney+ account or an associated bundle package.

Fans who already have a Disney+ subscription will be able to watch the film as soon as it premieres on the streaming platform. For fans who do not have Disney+, different price options are explained below.

A current deal offers Disney+ Basic for $6.99 a month for the first three months. After this, Disney+ Basic would cost $7.99. Disney+ Basic provides all of the content as Disney+ Premium but requires subscribers to watch ads.

Disney+ Premium currently costs $10.99 a month. With this option, fans have access to Disney+ content without ads and can also download media to watch when traveling or not connected to WiFi.

There are also multiple bundle options available for fans to purchase with Disney+. A bundle of Hulu and Disney+ costs $9.99 a month and gives subscribers access to both streaming platforms with ads.

The Trio Basic With Ads bundle gives fans access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN with ads for $12.99 a month. Meanwhile, the Trio Premium bundle costs $19.99 a month and gives access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN without ads.

What is ‘j-hope in the Box’ about?

The documentary j-hope in the Box will show J-Hope working on Jack in the Box and preparing for his Lollapalooza set.

According to a press release about the film, j-hope in the Box will show “the creative process of making his first solo album Jack In The Box and unreleased behind-the-scenes of every footstep he took during approximately 200 days of his journey.”

Fans will see J-Hope in the studio, rehearsing choreography, throwing his Jack in the Box listening party, and behind-the-scenes at Lollapalooza 2022.

A trailer for ‘j-hope in the Box’ was released

On Feb. 9, Disney+ released a trailer for j-hope in the Box. The trailer opens with scenes from J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance.

In a voiceover, J-Hope says, “People in the world don’t know. They know BTS very well. But not how BTS’s J-Hope makes music.”

The screen then shows a black screen and counts back days until the screen says “D-221.”

In another voiceover, J-Hope says, “It’s the first time I’m doing everything myself, starting from one to 10.”

The trailer shows J-Hope in a studio and rehearsal room along with clips from his listening party for Jack In the Box. During scenes at the listening party, J-Hope is shown with other members of BTS.

“There’s this synergy when I’m with my members, but now I have to do it myself,” he says in the trailer.

The last half of the trailer shows different scenes from J-Hope’s acclaimed Lollapalooza performance.