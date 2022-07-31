BTS: How to Watch J-Hope’s Lollapalooza 2022 Performance

On July 31, J-Hope of BTS will make history by headlining Lollapalooza 2022. J-Hope’s headlining set will take place on the last day of the annual music festival. While Lollapalooza 2022 is held in Chicago, there are multiple ways for ARMY to watch J-Hope’s performance online. Here’s how BTS fans can stream J-Hope’s Lollapalooza 2022 performance.

Fans can stream J-Hope’s Lollapalooza 2022 performance on Hulu

Lollapalooza 2022 is being held from July 28 through July 31. All four days of the music festival are streamed live on Hulu, and music fans can tune into the live broadcast until the festival ends on July 31.

Hulu subscribers have access to watch Lollapalooza 2022 live through Hulu’s recent partnership with Live Nation.

In a statement, Hulu president Joe Earley commented, “Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals. Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

If some BTS fans do not yet have Hulu, a subscription with ads costs $6.99 a month and an ad-free plan costs $12.99 a month. The streaming app is necessary for fans in the U.S. to watch J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance.

How BTS fans outside of the US can watch J-Hope’s performance

For ARMY living outside of the U.S., there is another way to watch J-Hope’s Lollapalooza 2022 performance.

On July 31, J-Hope’s headlining set will be streamed on Weverse Live.

According to a Weverse announcement, the livestream will be a “real-time broadcasting of the show in Chicago,” and it will be available to watch “through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP.”

It is important to note that the Weverse announcement reminds fans the Weverse Live option “supports streaming only in regions outside of the US,” meaning BTS fans in the U.S. must watch J-Hope’s performance on Hulu.

What time will J-Hope perform?

Because J-Hope is headlining the last day of the music festival, his set will take place later in the day. The rapper will perform on the Bud Light Stage.

On Weverse Live, the livestream will begin at 7 p.m. PDT, 9 p.m. CDT, and 10 p.m. EDT on July 31. For those streaming from South Korea, the broadcast will start at 11 a.m. KST on Aug. 1.

Viewers streaming the music festival on Hulu can expect to see J-Hope take the stage at 7 p.m. PDT, 9 p.m. CDT, and 10 p.m. EDT on July 31.

How ARMY can watch J-Hope perform at Lollapalooza 2022 in person

Tickets for the last day of Lollapalooza 2022 are currently sold out on the official Lollapalooza website. If BTS fans want to try and watch J-Hope perform in person in Chicago, there are a limited number of tickets available on the ticket resale website, Vivid Seats.

On Vivid Seats, there are different types of single-day tickets for July 31 available.

