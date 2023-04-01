BTS’ J-Hope Military Enlistment Announcement Is Sadly Not an April Fool’s Day Joke

He’s your hope, and you’re his hope. Now, BTS fans are hoping this announcement from Big Hit Music is an April Fool’s Day joke. The K-pop group’s rapper, dancer, and resident sunshine, J-Hope, is officially enlisting in the South Korean military as an active duty soldier.

J-Hope will enlist as an active duty soldier

J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

He’s a rapper and dancer in BTS, also releasing music as a solo artist. As one of the oldest members of the K-pop group, J-Hope (real name Jung Hoseok) is a member of the “hyung line.”

As a South Korean male citizen, this artist is officially scheduled to enlist in the military as an active duty soldier in 2023, becoming the second BTS member to do so. Similar to Jin’s enlistment day, ARMYs will be restricted from the private affair.

Big Hit’s statement noted, “the entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

This announcement comes on the heels of J-Hope’s 2023 project — “On the Street (with J. Cole).” The BTS rapper also recently appeared in the Disney+ original documentary, J-Hope in the Box.

“We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns,” they added. “Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you.”

There’s no official date for J-Hope’s enlistment, although fans expect more information from Big Hit Music and the BTS member.

Jin reacts to J-Hope’s military enlistment announcement

Of course, ARMYs worldwide reacted to this announcement, some calling it an April Fool’s Day prank gone wrong. The K-pop idol took to Weverse, sharing a selfie with fans to reassure and comfort them.

“Have a great weekend. Don’t worry too much,” J-Hope captioned the post, along with a purple heart. “I love you, ARMY!”

On one post, J-Hope commented that he was laughing and, according to a translation, “giving up.” The oldest member of the band responded with, “but it’s not funny for me either… you won’t be laughing soon.”

J-Hope wrote back to Jin, saying, “I think you’re crazy, stop joking around.”

Which BTS member is next to enlist in the military?

The BTS members are, presumably, enlisting somewhat based on their ages. (Jin was the oldest member and the first to join the military.) Suga’s shoulder injury somewhat impacts his role in the South Korean military, although the specifics regarding his service have not yet been released.

In the meantime, these artists have been busy exploring solo projects. That includes J-Hope’s Jack in the Box, RM’s Indigo, and, most recently, Jimin’s Face. Music by the K-pop group remains available on most major streaming platforms.