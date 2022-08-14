BTS: J-Hope Originally Wanted to Perform ‘Dynamite’ With Jimin at Lollapalooza 2022

On July 31, J-Hope of BTS headlined Lollapalooza 2022, becoming the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. festival. One of his BTS bandmates Jimin flew to Chicago to watch J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance. During a VLIVE after the performance, J-Hope revealed he originally wanted to perform BTS’ song “Dynamite” with Jimin at Lollapalooza.

J-Hope performed BTS’ song ‘Dynamite’ at Lollapalooza 2022

J-Hope’s setlist at Lollapalooza 2022 included songs from his new album Jack In The Box, his 2018 mixtape Hope World, multiple BTS songs, and his single “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G).”

Because J-Hope performed BTS’ song “Dynamite” without Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, he changed the song’s choreography for his Lollapalooza performance.

During a VLIVE livestream following J-Hope’s headlining performance, Jimin joked that J-Hope did not get the other members’ approval to change the choreography to “Dynamite.”

“‘Dynamite.’ I think we should change our choreography,” Jimin suggested.

“I should have been confirmed by the members,” J-Hope admitted.

Jimin then affirmed that he had no idea J-Hope was going to change the choreography to “Dynamite.”

“I changed the choreography without any confirmation,” J-Hope said in the VLIVE.

J-Hope wanted to perform ‘Dynamite’ with Jimin

BTS originally released “Dynamite” in 2020. With “Dynamite,” the band earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

During the VLIVE livestream following Lollapalooza, J-Hope admitted that if he had more notice about Jimin flying to Chicago he would have found a way to include Jimin in the “Dynamite” performance.

“If I knew you would come I would have done ‘Dynamite’ with you,” J-Hope told Jimin.

Jimin then told fans watching the VLIVE that because J-Hope changed the choreography, Jimin was not able to join the performance.

“Suddenly, he said yesterday that ‘We should have done this together.’ But the choreography is different. Suddenly he wanted to do it with me,” Jimin said. “If I had known you were going to talk like that, I wouldn’t have drunk yesterday.”

What songs did J-Hope perform at Lollapalooza 2022?

During J-Hope’s history-making performance, he performed 18 songs. A great deal of songs were from J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box, but the rapper made sure to include fan favorites from his own discography and BTS’ discography.

Becky G also made a surprise appearance to perform “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” with J-Hope. This marked the first time the two artists performed the song together since releasing it in 2019.

The complete setlist for J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance can be viewed below.

J-Hope Lollapalooza 2022 setlist.

“MORE”

“Pandora’s Box”

“Base Line”

“BTS Cypher Pt. 1”

“HANGSANG”

“P.O.P (Piece of Peace), Pt. 1”

“= (Equal Sign)”

“STOP”

“Safety Zone”

“What If…”

“Arson”

“Dynamite (Tropical remix)”

“Daydream”

“Outro: Ego”

“Hope World”

“Trivia: Just Dance”

“Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G”

“Future”

