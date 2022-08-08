BTS’ J-Hope Practiced 6 Hours a Day for Lollapalooza After Being ‘Concerned’ About a Solo Performance

J-Hope became the first South Korean artist to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza Music Festival. With “concern” about performing without the other BTS members, the Jack In the Box artist rehearsed for 6 hours per day leading up to his performance.

BTS’ J-Hope headlined 2022’s Lollapalooza Music Festival

BTS’ J-Hope performs during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park | Erika Goldring/WireImage

He’s your hope, and you’re his hope. J-Hope is a rapper and dancer in BTS. Outside of his work with the group, J-Hope finds time to write solo music, including the 2022 release Jack in the Box. While the K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed at the Chicago music festival Lollapalooza, J-Hope of BTS appeared as a headlining solo artist.

“What’s up ARMY, I cannot wait to see you all at Lollapalooza on July 31,” J-Hope said in an Instagram video. “It is an honor to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival.”

The performance was full of surprises, from J-Hope’s costume change to Becky G’s appearance during “Chicken Noodle Soup.” After leaving the stage, this idol appeared on a live stream with Jimin to discuss his rehearsal process.

J-Hope practiced 6 hours per day for Lollapalooza

As one of the first times J-Hope performed a whole show as a solo artist, there was added pressure and challenges for this rapper. During one V Live, J-Hope and Jimin reflected on the Lollapalooza performance.

“How long have I been performing? The running time was about more than an hour,” J-Hope said, according to an English translation. “It’s a little more than an hour. It’s really.”

“At first, I was concerned if I could do it all alone,” he continued. “So every day, I practiced for almost 6 hours. It’s very important. Well, As ‘J-Hope of BTS,’ I can’t disgrace our team name.”

After a rogue cough, Jimin joined the live stream, again congratulating his member on the solo performance. Even if he traveled to Chicago later than J-Hope, he knew how challenging the rapper’s rehearsals were.

“He was so exhausted when I came here,” Jimin added. “I knew that he was working so hard for a couple of months… he lost a lot of weight. So I thought you had a really hard time.”

BTS fans nicknamed Lollapalooza ‘Hobipalooza’ after J-Hope’s headlining performance

Of course, ARMYs worldwide deemed this headlining performance “Hobipalooza,” with some tuning into the Hulu live stream. Others turned to social media, sharing their support of BTS’ sunshine.

“This was insane live; one of the best shows I’ve been to,” one YouTube comment said. “It was perfection from start to finish. Loved the jack-in-the-box concept and how J-Hope entered the stage (surprise!). How fiery the start was and then the shift to lighter, brighter colors and sounds, really masterful.”

“So proud of what J-Hope has achieved [on] his own,” another YouTuber wrote. “He’s showing all of us, ARMY and people who is just meeting him, how capable he is to give us a really great show, full of amazing performances, vocals, rap, dance, attitude. He has everything!”

