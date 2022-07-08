BTS: J-Hope Reveals Tracklist for New Album ‘Jack In The Box’

J-Hope of BTS is set to release his solo album Jack In The Box on July 15. Leading up to the release of Jack In The Box, J-Hope dropped a pre-release single for the album called “MORE.” On July 7, J-Hope unveiled the entire tracklist for Jack In The Box.

J-Hope shared the tracklist for his new album ‘Jack In The Box’

On July 7, a video teaser was released revealing the tracklist for Jack In The Box. The teaser was shared on HYBE Label’s official YouTube channel and Big Hit Music’s social media accounts.

The tracklist announcement video takes place inside a box filled with text. As a melody plays, the camera pans to different corners of the box, showing each song title from the tracklist in order. With each song title, the coloring of the box’s walls changes from black, to pink, to blue.

According to the tracklist announcement, Jack In The Box will include a total of 10 songs.

Jack In The Box tracklist:

“Intro” “Pandora’s Box” “MORE” “STOP” “= (Equal Sign)” “Music Box : Reflection” “What If…” “Safety Zone” “Future” “Arson”

‘Arson’ is the lead single on ‘Jack In The Box’

On July 1, J-Hope released a pre-release single for Jack In The Box called “MORE.” The BTS rapper also released a music video for the single.

While “MORE” is the album’s pre-release single, Jack In The Box will have a different song for its lead single. According to a press release, “Arson,” the last song on the tracklist is the lead single on Jack In The Box.

According to the press release, “The pre-released ‘MORE’ and the last track ‘Arson’ are both main tracks that act as anchors in this album, conveying the core message that penetrates the whole album.”

The press release also reveals, “‘Arson’ pictures j-hope’s encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.”

BTS’ J-Hope already released one song from ‘Jack In The Box’

So far, BTS fans have already been given a glimpse of what to expect from Jack In The Box. “MORE” kicked off the rapper’s new era, signaling that fans will be seeing a darker side of J-Hope than what they are accustomed to.

The song’s music video features dark aesthetics, and its imagery and concept hint at the album’s title Jack In The Box. “MORE” combines old school hip-hop with alternative rock.

In the song, J-Hope tells listeners of his ambitions as a solo artist, rapping, “I want it, stadium with ma fans, still/ Bag all the trophies and Grammys too/ Fame, money’s not everything, I already know it/ My work makes me breathe, so I want MORE.”

Jack In The Box will be released on July 15.

