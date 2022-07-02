BTS’ J-Hope Often Rewatches Old Personal Videos on His Phone to ‘Reliv[e] Feelings

He’s your hope, and you’re his hope. BTS’ J-Hope knows he’s living during the most beautiful moment of life. That’s why he’s happy to re-live those memories on his phone’s camera roll. Here’s what this rapper said about smoothing out the wrinkles of his past.

BTS’ J-Hope keeps a “record” of the most beautiful moments in his life

Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS had a remarkable journey to stardom. They became the world’s biggest boy band, performing at the Grammy Awards and earning a nomination from the award ceremony. They broke YouTube records with the music videos for “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

Some members earned millions of Spotify plays on their solo music. As a member of BTS’ rap and dance line, J-Hope also created his own mixtape, Hope World, later collaborating with Becky G on the song “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

Sometimes, the artist shares a glimpse into his personal life, thanks to his individual Instagram account. Even if he updates fans regularly, these are just a few of the photos and videos on his camera roll.

“I’m living through the most beautiful moment in life right now,” J-Hope said during an interview with Weverse Magazine, referencing one of BTS’ albums. ”And I’m so grateful they’re keeping a record of that.”

“They record what my life, my everyday, and my emotions while performing on stage are like,” he continued. “That’s the reason I place so much importance on record-keeping. And so I take a lot of photos and videos with my phone, but then my phone’s photo album becomes so chaotic.”

While on the Love Yourself tour, J-Hope documented BTS’ soundchecks on stage. He even took selfies while working on his solo music/music videos.

BTS’ J-Hope often looks back at photos and videos

Before live performances and during V Lives, fans sometimes catch this idol recording on his phone. In the same interview, J-Hope elaborated on re-watching old videos. The rapper confirmed that he does look back at his favorite moments, mentioning that he watches them “so, so much.”

“It’s so fun,” he said. “Records like that remind me how I was feeling at the time I made them. I can remember what emotion I felt while taking a video or picture of some scenery or certain people—every single one. Like I’m reliving those feelings when I see what I was thinking in 2017 whenever I revisit them.”

“I think there’s a limit to how much people can capture and store in their memories,” J-Hope continued. “I mean, you can’t remember everything, and you forget some things, too. But when I watch videos from back then, it’s like I’m smoothing out those wrinkled old memories and feelings. And I really love that.”

Does J-Hope have an Instagram?

Along with Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, J-Hope created an individual Instagram account in December 2021. J-Hope’s Instagram username is @uarmyhope, a reference to BTS’ fan base and a nod to the phrase “you are my hope.”

RELATED: J-Hope Thinks ‘Run BTS’ Is the First Time He Wrote a Song Directed at the Other BTS Members