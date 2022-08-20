BTS: Jimin Says He Doesn’t ‘Usually Listen to’ His Own Songs

On Aug. 5, Benny Blanco released the song “Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg).” The single features Snoop Dogg and Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS. Following the release of the song, a new BTS Episode of Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recording “Bad Decisions” was published on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. In the BTS Episode, Jimin told fans he does not “usually listen to” his “own songs” whenever he drives.

Jimin of BTS typically does not ‘listen to’ his ‘own songs’

For the BTS Episode, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were shown recording their parts of “Bad Decisions” in a studio. The BTS members were then asked questions about the song in private interviews.

In his interview for the BTS Episode, Jimin was asked about the best way to listen to “Bad Decisions.”

“When you’re driving or jogging outside,” Jimin answered.

Jimin then revealed that most of the time he does not “listen to” his “own songs” whenever he is driving, but he thinks “Bad Decisions” will be an exception for him.

“When I’m driving, I don’t usually listen to my songs, but I kept thinking I would listen to this one,” the BTS singer said.

‘Bad Decisions’ was recorded by BTS’ vocal line

In BTS, the band’s rap line is made up of RM, Suga, and J-Hope. Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the group’s vocal line.

While BTS primarily performs as a septet, the band members will occasionally form sub-units for certain songs depending on the vibe and vocal range of the song.

In the BTS Episode, Jin shared that he thinks the vocal line being part of “Bad Decisions” helps set the song apart.

“The vocal unit doesn’t get except when recording the occasional song for an album, so it’s rare to see us all together, but this time, the vocal members all got to be in the collaboration,” Jin said.

Jimin also praised the band’s vocal line in the BTS Episode about “Bad Decisions.”

“When the members sing to a fun song, you can feel more cheerful vibes from them. I listened to their recordings, and they all did great jobs. Jungkook especially sang really great, so I think you’ll be able to enjoy it,” Jimin shared.

BTS do not officially appear in the ‘Bad Decisions’ music video

Before “Bad Decisions” dropped, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook helped promote the song with TikTok videos. While the four singers are featured on the song, they do not make an official appearance in the song’s music video.

Instead, only Blanco and Snoop Dogg appear as official actors in the music video. Still, the “Bad Decisions” music video focuses on BTS.

Throughout the music video, Blanco gets ready for a BTS concert, watches the band’s “Dynamite” music video, wears Jimin’s “Dynamite” outfit, bakes a BTS cake, and decorates a BTS poster.

Following the music video’s release, Jimin met with Blanco while in Los Angeles and helped film a TikTok to promote the song.

With the newest BTS Episode, fans of BTS are able to see Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s involvement in the making of “Bad Decisions.”

