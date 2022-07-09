BTS: Jimin Told J-Hope ‘My Life’s Harder Without You’ While Rehearsing for the 2022 Grammy Awards

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, BTS earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The septet also performed their song “Butter” at the awards show. Leading up to BTS’ 2022 Grammy Awards performance, both J-Hope and Jungkook tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), causing them to miss some rehearsals. In a new BTS Episode showing BTS preparing for the Grammy Awards, Jimin said his “life is harder without” J-Hope during a rehearsal.

J-Hope tested positive for COVID-19 before the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards were held in Las Vegas on April 3. Before the award show, J-Hope tested positive for the coronavirus. Because of this, J-Hope did not immediately fly out to Las Vegas to join BTS at the Grammy Awards.

On March 29, Big Hit Music published a Weverse announcement revealing that the BTS rapper recovered from the coronavirus.

In the Weverse post, Big Hit Music wrote, “j-hope has been administering self-treatment at home since last Wednesday, the 23rd and as his quarantine has concluded, j-hope can resume his activities starting from today. He experienced mild symptoms of a sore throat during his quarantine, but he is recovering fast.”

The label also confirmed that J-Hope was cleared to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards with BTS.

“j-hope is scheduled for departure to participate in the Grammy Awards activities and he will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure. It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards according to the local quarantine guidelines,” Big Hit Music wrote on Weverse.

Jimin told J-Hope that his ‘life’s harder without’ the BTS rapper

On July 4, a new BTS Episode was shared on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. In the new video, fans can see Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook preparing for and attending the 2022 Grammy Awards.

When Jungkook arrived in Las Vegas, he tested positive for the coronavirus and quarantined before testing negative and joining BTS for rehearsals and the award show.

The new BTS Episode shows how the members of BTS practiced without J-Hope and Jungkook. When J-Hope was able to rehearse with the band in Las Vegas, Jimin revealed he felt more at ease.

“Now that Hobi is here everything is falling into place,” Jimin said.

Jimin then told J-Hope, “Don’t be sick, for my sake. My life’s harder without you.”

The members of BTS did not get to rehearse much for the 2022 Grammy Awards

In the BTS Episode, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook each shared how they felt about attending the Grammy Awards. Suga admitted that preparing for the award show was chaotic.

“This feels surreal and honestly, a little nervous. Seokjin got hurt while preparing for the performance, and Jungkook and Hobi got COVID-19. Yesterday was only the second time we all got together to practice. So… I don’t think we’ve ever been so pressed for time preparing for a stage.”

Jimin shared similar sentiments, saying, “There were a lot of hurdles while practicing.”

J-Hope also admitted that he was “worried” going into BTS’ Grammy Awards performance.

“… luckily, I got here just in time to go through everything and practice on the actual stage. I’m so relieved by that. I don’t think I’ve ever been this worried about a performance.”

