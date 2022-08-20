BTS: Jungkook Called Snoop Dogg ‘a Great Hip-Hop Artist’ While Recording ‘Bad Decisions’

Music producer Benny Blanco released the song “Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)” on Aug. 5. Made by Blanco, “Bad Decisions” features Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. Following the single’s release, a new BTS Episode showing Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recording the song was released on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. In the BTS Episode, Jungkook praised Snoop Dogg’s talent.

(L-R) Jungkook of BTS and Snoop Dogg | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Jungkook of BTS thinks Snoop Dogg is talented

In the new BTS Episode, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen recording “Bad Decisions.” Each member was also interviewed about their thoughts on the song and collaborating with Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

In his interview, Jungkook shared that he was excited to have an official collaboration happen with Snoop Dogg.

“After Coldplay, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, all those amazing artists, we’ve got to work together with a great hip-hop artist,” Jungkook said in the BTS Episode.

The BTS singer then admitted that he has been a fan of Snoop Dogg for quite some time.

“Snoop Dogg, who I’ve listened to so much during my trainee days. When PSY released a song [with Snoop Dogg] I was so amazed and now we get to do it too,” said Jungkook.

RELATED: BTS: Why Jimin Went to See J-Hope Perform Lollapalooza 2022 in Person

Jungkook ‘put a lot of effort into’ recording ‘Bad Decisions’

The BTS Episode showed a great deal of Jungkook recording his lines for “Bad Decisions.” In his interview in the YouTube video, Jungkook went into detail about how hard he worked on the song.

“This is the intro to the song, so it needs to be done with great care, and I took a lot of takes recording it,” Jungkook said.

He continued, “I put a lot of effort into my English pronunciation. I tried to make it sound more familiar and less awkward for people who’ll listen to the song. So I was careful about how I pronounced things.”

have u ever shown up 28 hours early for a concert? cuz i have… ? @bts_bighit @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/8njQot5uVl — benny blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) August 6, 2022

RELATED: Album Review: J-Hope of BTS Embraces and Defies Expectations With ‘Jack in the Box’

Jungkook of BTS thinks Snoop Dogg’s lyrics are ‘really mild’ in ‘Bad Decisions’

“Bad Decisions” has been a hit with fans, leading to it debuting at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, a chart that tracks songs’ popularity in the U.S.

In the BTS Episode, Jungkook was adamant about liking “Bad Decisions” as a song, and he predicted fans would like it too.

“The song is so bouncy and cheerful so I think it will be easy to listen to,” Jungkook said.

The BTS singer then said that Snoop Dogg’s lyrics in the single are “really mild” compared to the rest of the rapper’s discography, so “Bad Decisions” is appropriate for younger ages.

“And since he’s a hip-hop artist, he writes a lot of strong lyrics. But for this song, it’s really mild. So even young people can listen to it,” Jungkook said in the BTS Episode.

“Bad Decisions” is out now.

RELATED: BTS’ Variety Show ‘Run BTS’ Will Return on August 16