BTS Named Ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea

BTS have officially been appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook attended the appointment ceremony on July 19. As ambassadors, the septet will hold multiple promotional events in order to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

BTS | Big Hit Music

BTS will hold a concert in October as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan

At the appointment ceremony, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were given plaques to commemorate their role as ambassadors.

BTS also confirmed that as ambassadors, they will hold a concert in Busan in October.

“We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities,” RM of BTS said at the appointment ceremony.

RM added, “We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

What is the World Expo 2030?

The World Expo 2030 is an upcoming world’s fair that is proposed to take place in 2030. Countries around the world have submitted bids to host the global event.

According to the official World Expo 2030 website, hosting bids can be submitted through Sept. 7, and a host city will be elected at some point in 2023.

According to a press release, notable figures attended BTS’ appointment ceremony, including Prime Minister Han Duk-soo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae-won, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon. Both Han and Chey are co-chairs of the Bid Committee.

“I want to express my gratitude to BTS, the beloved global stars who have gladly accepted the ambassadorship for World Expo 2030 Busan. The most essential part to our success would be the support from Korean citizens as well as the global community. We believe that BTS will take the most pivotal role during the process. With the support from BTS and our people, we will be able to achieve our goal,” Han shared in a statement.

BTS’ label ‘will fully support’ the band’s role as ambassadors

The appointment ceremony was held at HYBE‘s headquarters in Seoul. At the ceremony, HYBE’s CEO Jiwon Park made a statement about BTS’ involvement as ambassadors.

“This is a meaningful opportunity for BTS and HYBE to contribute to the nation’s bid for World Expo 2030. HYBE will fully support the artists with their ambassador activities and development of Busan Metropolitan City and local pop culture,” Park shared according to a press release.

More information about BTS’ upcoming Global Busan Concert in October will be released at a later date.

