These ‘BTS: Permission To Dance on Stage’ Quotes Will Get You Even More Emotional About The Band

With HYBE announcing BTS will, officially, serve in the South Korean military, the band’s LA performances now have a sentimental undertone. Here are some of the most emotional quotes from the “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert on Disney+.

‘Permission to Dance on Stage — LA’ joined the Disney+ streaming library

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook | ©2022 BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE. All Rights Reserved

It was a special Disney+ Day for ARMYs. Just weeks after BTS hosted their Los Angeles concerts, a recording of “Permission to Dance on Stage” became available for streaming on Disney+. This featured all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — and thousands of ARMYs singing chart-topping hits.

As the second night in their SoFi Stadium residency, this footage also features an appearance on Megan Thee Stallion during “Butter.” There are live versions of fan-favorite songs like “Blue & Grey,” “Black Swan,” and “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

Here are the best BTS quotes from ‘Permission to Dance on Stage — LA’

Between songs, the BTS members took turns addressing their fans. That includes Jungkook — the youngest member sometimes known as the “Golden Maknae.”

“It’s been so long and I was actually really nervous performing in front of all of you,” Jungkook said in English. “I’ll be thinking about tonight a lot when going home later. This is such a precious memory and I will cherish it forever.”

As BTS’ leader, RM sometimes functions as the unofficial translator for the K-pop group. It’s not a surprise he addressed the audience in English.

“You guys are the magic,” the rapper said. “I always see you, see your eyes face-to-face, and then some power that I didn’t even know in my mind just pops up… you guys are my miracles.”

Other BTS members shared how ‘meaningful’ the LA concerts were

He’s ARMY’s hope and they’re his hope. Just weeks before J-Hope’s headlining Lollapalooza Chicago performance, the rapper mentioned this concert was “really meaningful.”

“Seeing this SoFi Stadium filled with ARMYs shouts and cheers,” J-Hope said, gesturing to the audience, “I think this concert is going to be a really big part of my own history as well as my memories.”

Suga, one of BTS’ rappers and producers, mentioned that he had “a fun time” performing for ARMYs, asking the translator to extend his thanks to attendees.

“You know, we’re getting older,” Suga said, explaining why they didn’t highlight solo songs. “We’ve been away for two years and we wanted your full attention and your full focus on all seven of us.”

As BTS’ resident prince charming, Jimin addressed the audience in Korean, saying, “I wanted to tell you in person that I really missed you. And that I know how hard things have been for you while waiting and how thankful I am.”

Jin said the ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ concert was ‘like a movie’

As the oldest BTS member, Jin is the musician behind “Moon” and the mukbang series “Eat Jin.” In Korean, Jin asked ARMYs to look around the stadium, which was dotted with purple ARMY Bombs. After pausing, Jin asked, “Isn’t it like a movie?”

“I think you and I are making a movie together,” he continued. “To make this movie I will do anything. Regardless of how embarrassing it might be, I will do my best. Just the thought of making this movie of my life with you makes me really happy. This is the movie that we will continue to make until the very last day of our lives. ”

More information regarding BTS’ enlistment in the military will presumably be announced in the coming weeks. As a result, it’s unlikely the K-pop group will host more concerts in 2022.

