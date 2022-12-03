BTS’ RM ‘Contained His Honest Feelings’ With Latest Solo Project ‘Indigo’

BTS’ RM recently released Indigo, collaborating with Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu, and other musicians. The solo project also allowed this BTS member to be “honest” with his feelings, even if he’s “still afraid of it.” Here’s what the songwriter said about the 2022 album.

RM of BTS releases solo music — including his 2022 album ‘Indigo’

J-Hope and RM of BTS pose for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign ‘Love Your W’ | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images

Purple may be BTS’ color, but indigo is RM’s color. RM is BTS’ leader and unofficial translator, sometimes writing and producing music for the K-pop group. As “RM of BTS,” though, this artist (real name Kim Namjoon) releases solo music.

On Dec. 2, 2022, RM debuted his latest project — the album Indigo. The collection features 10 new tracks, some of which were collaborations with other musicians, as well as a music video for “Wild Flower.”

“I sometimes get still afraid of showing the actual frank and honest sides of myself,” RM said during a Variety interview. “…Sometimes you could show and turn some of your vulnerable stuff into some greater things. It’s still hard, and I’m still afraid of it, but it’s really getting natural to show the frank, and honest stuff inside and turn it into music or visuals.”

RM is going ‘beyond the boundaries of music and art’ with ‘Indigo’

Some Indigo originals feature chart-topping musicians, including “Still Life,” recorded with Anderson .Paak. “All Day” includes Tablo, while “Yun” lists Erykah Badu as a featured vocalist. With RM created as a co-writer on all Indigo tracks, this project is particularly personal for the K-pop idol.

“RM has achieved more than just collaboration with various musicians but one that goes beyond the boundaries of music and art,” the agency said, according to Yonhap News. “He contained his honest feelings, worries and various other thoughts in ‘Indigo,’ as he has always frankly told his story through his personal works.”

RM also appeared in an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert as a solo artist performing “seoul,” “Yun,” and “Still Life.” All seven BTS members recorded a Tiny Desk in 2020, highlighting “Dynamite,” “Save Me,” and “Spring Day.”

Other BTS members released solo projects in 2022

This wouldn’t be the first solo project of a BTS member, as J-Hope recently created the full-length album Jack in the Box. He even performed original songs at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, becoming the first Korean artist to headline a major US Festival.

SUGA of BTS collaborated with PSY on “That That,” producing the song and performing it live during one concert. Jin, the oldest BTS member, released “The Astronaut” just weeks before his enlistment in the Korean military.

RM even appeared as a solo artist ahead of Indigo. In 2019, he recorded an “Old Town Road” remix with Lil Nas X — nicknamed “Seoul Town Road.” The mixtape mono debuted in 2018, featuring “Seoul” and “Moonchild.”

