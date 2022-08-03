BTS’ Variety Show ‘Run BTS’ Will Return on August 16

While the members of BTS are currently focusing on solo projects, a new episode of the band’s variety show, Run BTS, will be dropping later in August. The most recent Run BTS episode was released in October 2021, making ARMY excited for the return of the beloved show.

BTS will release a new episode of ‘Run BTS’

The last episode of Run BTS was released in October 2021. At the time of its release, it was unclear when the variety show would return.

Back in June, BTS announced their plans to focus on solo projects when it comes to music. However, they assured fans they would continue to film Run BTS together as a group when possible.

On Aug. 1, a teaser for a new special episode of Run BTS was shared online. The new teaser announced that a special episode of the variety show will be available on VLIVE, Weverse, and YouTube on Aug. 16.

“We did some recharging and brought some fun back with us,” Jin said in the teaser.

Suga then referenced that the band’s new song “Run BTS” will most likely be the show’s new theme song.

BTS fans reacted to the announcement

With a new episode of the variety show on the horizon, ARMY will be able to have the comedic content with all seven members of BTS that they have possibly been missing.

One fan wrote on Reddit, “Wait, does special episode mean they’re only back with this one episode for now? (Of course beggars can’t be choosers and I’m desperately grateful for any amount of Run we can get!!!).”

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “The absolute dramatic gasp I let out when I saw the notification, oh my god!!! What a treat! I know they said in the Festa dinner they’d keep doing it but just episodes here and there when they had time, but I so didn’t expect to get one so soon!”

“YES!!! I have missed Run so, so much,” a Reddit user wrote.

What is ‘Run BTS’?

Run BTS first premiered on VLIVE in August 2015. In the show, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook play games, compete in missions that play out over the course of multiple episodes, or perform skits.

The variety show’s third season concluded in October 2021, with the members of BTS acknowledging the show would go on a hiatus for some time.

During the time Run BTS was on hiatus, the second season of the band’s reality show BTS In the Soop premiered. BTS then kicked off their Permission to Dance On Stage concert series and released a new album called Proof.

Run BTS returning comes on the heels of J-Hope releasing his solo album Jack In The Box and headlining Lollapalooza 2022. In October, BTS are expected to perform a concert together as part of their roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

