BTS: What Jimin Thinks About President Joe Biden After Meeting Him

Back in May, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS visited the White House for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month). During the band’s visit, the members of BTS spoke at an official White House press briefing, met Vice President Kamala Harris, and met with President Joe Biden.

On Oct. 5, a new BTS Episode was released on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The new BTS Episode shows a behind-the-scenes look at BTS’ White House visit, and Jimin described what it was like to meet Biden.

BTS and President Joe Biden | Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Jimin of BTS thinks President Joe Biden is ‘super tall’

BTS visited the White House on May 31, and their meeting with Biden occurred in the Oval Office at 3 p.m. EDT. The meeting between BTS and Biden was not open to the press.

According to a press release, the meeting lasted 35 minutes, and “BTS and President Biden had a conversation on anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion, and spoke about President Biden’s recent visit to South Korea.”

In the new BTS Episode, Jimin described what it was like to meet Biden.

“But when he was talking while seated, he spoke slower, so I could understand it a bit. So I was just listening to him,” Jimin told J-Hope. “But during the handshake, we were up close like this.”

Jimin reenacted meeting Biden with J-Hope, causing J-Hope to laugh. He then raised his arm above his head, reenacting looking up at Biden.

“He’s super tall as well…,” Jimin said.

RELATED: BTS: Why Jimin Went to See J-Hope Perform Lollapalooza 2022 in Person

What Jimin thought of BTS’ visit to the White House

In the BTS Episode, the members of BTS also spoke directly to the camera about their experience visiting the White House.

While sharing his thoughts, Jimin asserted that the members of BTS were visiting the White House because of their fan base, ARMY.

“Just with our ARMY, they all come from different cultures, races, and countries. I think it’s the right thing to speak up on issues like this, so we’re speaking on your behalf,” Jimin shared.

“I’m very thankful for that. We’ll be sure to further mature in the future so we can speak up on other places as well. Thank you,” the BTS singer said.

It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts_bighit. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters. pic.twitter.com/R1YpKnO9zA — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2022

RELATED: BTS’ Variety Show ‘Run BTS’ Will Return on August 16

President Joe Biden shared some of his meeting with BTS

While the BTS Episode does not include BTS’ official meeting with Biden, some clips of the meeting were posted by Biden on social media.

In an extended video, Biden praised BTS’ “great talent” and shared his admiration for the band.

“I know you know what you’re doing, but don’t underestimate it. Not just your great talent. It’s the message you’re communicating. It matters. This is one president who appreciates you,” Biden told BTS.

Since BTS’ appearance at the White House, the members have been busy. The band released an anthology album called Proof in June, recorded new episodes of Run BTS, and the members have been focused on individual projects.

On Oct. 15, BTS will hold a concert called BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN.

RELATED: Album Review: J-Hope of BTS Embraces and Defies Expectations With ‘Jack in the Box’