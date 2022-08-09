BTS: Why Jimin Went to See J-Hope Perform Lollapalooza 2022 in Person

On July 31, J-Hope of BTS made history when he headlined Lollapalooza 2022. In doing so, the rapper became the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. festival. Jimin of BTS traveled to Chicago to see J-Hope perform in person. During a recent VLIVE livestream, Jimin shared why he decided to make the trip.

(L-R) Jimin and J-Hope of BTS | THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

Jimin wanted to see J-Hope perform after hearing his music

Immediately following J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance, Jimin and J-Hope took part in a VLIVE livestream.

Toward the end of the VLIVE, Jimin revealed why he decided to fly to Chicago to support his BTS bandmate.

On April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16, BTS put on Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. According to Jimin, this trip solidified his decision to watch Lollapalooza in person.

“Why I came here is that I’m sure all the other members wanted to come. When we were in the U.S. he played the song that he made. As soon as I heard that song, I thought ‘I should go,'” Jimin said.

“In Vegas?” J-Hope asked.

“Yes,” Jimin answered.

J-Hope was grateful that Jimin came to watch his Lollapalooza performance

Speaking with fans on the VLIVE, J-Hope shared his gratitude for his fellow BTS member traveling to Chicago.

“I had a hard time practicing in Chicago, too. As soon as Jimin came here, I was laughing a lot. Really, I was laughing a lot. He really gave me a lot of support and help. I thank him so much as he came all the way here. He supported me a lot,” J-Hope said.

J-Hope shared that before Jimin arrived in Chicago, he was too nervous to eat much. However, Jimin’s presence relaxed him.

“He came here for me. Well, I didn’t have any appetite since I came here. I didn’t eat a lot. But after Jimin came here and we had something to eat here in this hotel room. I ate so much. That means that he gave me a lot of support and stability. That’s so big,” J-Hope told fans.

At this, Jimin gave a thumbs-up sign to the camera.

J-Hope made history at Lollapalooza 2022

In addition to Jimin flying to Chicago to watch J-Hope, Becky G made a surprise appearance on stage to perform “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” with J-Hope.

For his history-making performance, J-Hope performed songs from his newly-released solo album Jack In The Box, his 2018 mixtape Hope World, BTS songs, and the song “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G).”

J-Hope Lollapalooza 2022 setlist.

“MORE”

“Pandora’s Box”

“Base Line”

“BTS Cypher Pt. 1”

“HANGSANG”

“P.O.P (Piece of Peace), Pt. 1”

“= (Equal Sign)”

“STOP”

“Safety Zone”

“What If…”

“Arson”

“Dynamite (Tropical remix)”

“Daydream”

“Outro: Ego”

“Hope World”

“Trivia: Just Dance”

“Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G”

“Future”

