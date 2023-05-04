Buckingham Palace Announces a Security Breach Days Ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation

The royal family is dealing with a security breach ahead of King Charles III’s coronation. Police outside the palace apprehended a man who approached the gates and threw several objects on the grounds.

With tensions running high, questions remain about the motives behind the breach and the potential risks facing the royal family. Here’s everything we know so far about the breach and what implications it could have for the upcoming coronation.

Buckingham Palace pictured just days ahead of King Charles III’s coronation | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announces a major security breach

Just days before their coronation at Westminster Abbey, the Metropolitan Police informed Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles about a security breach at the Palace.

The police took a man into custody after he threw several items onto the palace grounds while approaching its gates in central London. The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

The authorities have yet to disclose any information on the individual’s motives, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety of the royal family ahead of the upcoming coronation.

Fortunately, King Charles and Camilla were not at Buckingham Palace during the security breach. The couple is currently gearing up for their highly anticipated coronation scheduled for May 6.

The police have confirmed that they are not investigating the security breach at Buckingham Palace as a terrorist incident. Instead, authorities view the incident as a mental health-related issue, believed to be an isolated case.

The suspect at Buckingham Palace was also carrying a mysterious bag causing police to perform a controlled explosion

The man in question has yet to be identified. Police are currently holding him in custody for possessing an offensive weapon. Officers responding to the incident made the arrest after discovering a knife on the individual’s person.

In addition, authorities have also linked the suspect to shotgun cartridges that were thrown onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace during the security breach.

According to New York Times, the suspect was also carrying a bag at the time of the incident. Police performed a controlled explosion of the bag as a precautionary measure. Viewers watching the reports unfold heard the explosion on live TV.

As an added layer of safety, authorities erected cordons in the surrounding area to ensure the safety of bystanders and law enforcement officials alike.

While the security breach is certainly concerning, it’s not the only issue police are dealing with ahead of Charles’ coronation.

The royal family deals with other concerns ahead of King Charles III’s coronation

As tensions continue to rise in the lead-up to Charles’ coronation this weekend, the Metropolitan Police have taken measures to deter potential protesters. Authorities have issued warning letters to individuals and groups believed to be planning anti-monarchist demonstrations during the event.

Furthermore, new laws are set to take effect this week that will grant the police increased powers. This includes the power to detain and search individuals suspected of causing disruption during the coronation. The laws also carry the possibility of severe prison sentences for those found guilty of such offenses.

These developments suggest that the police are taking no chances when it comes to safeguarding the security of the coronation and the public.

Unfortunately, we still do not know the motive behind the security breach. Thankfully, the police swiftly responded to the incident and were able to keep everyone safe.