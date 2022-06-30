Buckingham Palace Isn’t Releasing Meghan Markle Bullying Allegations Report, Expert Says Queen Elizabeth Doesn’t Want ‘Any More Drama’

The Meghan Markle bullying allegations report is in. Buckingham Palace has completed a review into the handling of the claims the Duchess of Sussex bullied staffers. However, the palace will not be sharing the findings. According to a royal expert, Queen Elizabeth II “doesn’t want any more drama.”

An update on the Meghan bullying allegations came during a news conference about the Royal Household’s finances. According to Reuters, Michael Stevens, treasurer to Queen Elizabeth and also known as Keeper of the Privy Purse, said the company hired to look into the allegations had concluded its investigation.

“The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward,” Stevens said. “But we will not be commenting further.”

Bullying allegations against Meghan came just days before she and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview aired in March 2021. The Times in the UK reported unnamed sources claimed Meghan didn’t get along with staff. So much so she reportedly drove two staffers out of the Kensington Palace household. The report also claimed Meghan undermined the confidence of another staffer.

Meghan denied the allegations meanwhile her lawyer pushed back publicly.

A royal expert says Queen Elizabeth is keeping the report private in an attempt to ‘limit any further damage’

Speaking to ET in the days leading up to the palace’s announcement, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained why the findings probably wouldn’t go public. She explained Queen Elizabeth wants to keep it “in-house” following a particularly dramatic time for the royals.

“Everything that I’m hearing at the moment out of the palace, is that the Queen doesn’t want any more drama. She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public,” Nicholl said.

“She is trying to limit any further damage,” she continued. That includes “any further damage to the monarchy, potentially any further damage to those members of staff who have made those allegations and also, possibly to the Duchess of Sussex, who denied those allegations.”

“It’s been speculated that the reason that this investigation isn’t going to essentially see the light of day, at least in public, is to protect those who spoke out,” she said. The aim being to “protect their privacy” and “anonymity.”

The expert also said it could also be, in part, a move to shield Meghan. “There is some speculation that this would not have been particularly pleasant reading for the Duchess of Sussex.” she said. “Possibly she’s being protected in all of this as well.”

“But I think this really is just a case of keep a really very inflammatory story under the radar, not allowing any of it to be made public,” Nicholl explained. “The method in all of this is to try and preserve the integrity of those staff, of the Duchess of Sussex, and indeed of the reputation of the monarchy.”

Protecting those who cooperated with the investigation into the Meghan Markle bullying allegations may be another reason why the report’s not being released

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A senior royal source said, according to CNN, the report’s staying private to protect those involved.

“We recognize that those people who participated in the review, participated on the understanding that there would be confidentiality in those discussions with the independent legal firm,” he said. “Therefore we have a duty to respect that confidentiality,” the source told the outlet.

The source also noted since the review that multiple policy changes have been made.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ready to Refute Bullying Claims: Author Says They Have ’30-Page Dossier’ Justifying Treatment of Staff