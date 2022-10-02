Build Your Astrology Birth Chart With Taylor Swift Songs

In astrology, there is more to one’s perceived personality than a zodiac sign, also known as a Sun sign. A person’s full birth chart, based on birth time and location, can give a complete composite of someone’s character. The main six aspects of a person’s birth chart include a Rising sign, Sun sign, Moon sign, Mercury sign, Venus sign, and Mars sign. For fun, here’s how fans of astrology and Taylor Swift can form their own birth chart using songs by Swift.

Taylor Swift | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Rising signs as Taylor Swift songs

In astrology, a Rising sign typically represents how a person is perceived by others and their outward persona. In order to calculate one’s Rising sign, their official birth time is needed.

Aries: “Better Than Revenge”

Taurus: “Starlight”

Gemini: “I Forgot That You Existed”

Cancer: “The Best Day”

Leo: “mirrorball”

Virgo: “the lakes”

Libra: “State of Grace”

Scorpio: “Look What You Made Me Do”

Sagittarius: “Love Story”

Capricorn: “Shake It Off”

Aquarius: “Dress”

Pisces: “epiphany”

The singer’s songs that correspond with each Sun sign

The Sun sign is the most well-known sign in astrology and the most commonly referenced. A person’s Sun sign explains their basic traits.

Aries: “New Romantics”

Taurus: “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)”

Gemini: “Sparks Fly”

Cancer: “Blank Space”

Leo: “Style”

Virgo: “marjorie”

Libra: “Gorgeous”

Scorpio: “I Did Something Bad”

Sagittarius: “Welcome to New York”

Capricorn: “… Ready For It?”

Aquarius: “the last great american dynasty”

Pisces: “You Are In Love”

A Moon sign gives great insight

In astrology, a person’s Moon sign can give an explanation of how one processes their emotions and their subconscious feelings.

Aries: “Wildest Dreams”

Taurus: “It’s Nice to Have a Friend”

Gemini: “Cruel Summer”

Cancer: “hoax”

Leo: “New Year’s Day”

Virgo: “willow”

Libra: “Out of the Woods”

Scorpio: “august”

Sagittarius: “mad woman”

Capricorn: “Delicate”

Aquarius: “this love“

Pisces: “exile (feat. Bon Iver)”

A Mercury sign is not well-known outside of astrology

While not as popular, a person’s Mercury sign is important and explains their typical communication style.

Aries: “Mean”

Taurus: “You Need to Calm Down”

Gemini: “Getaway Car”

Cancer: “this is me trying”

Leo: “You Belong With Me”

Virgo: “Mine”

Libra: “The Man”

Scorpio: “illicit affairs”

Sagittarius: “betty”

Capricorn: “How You Get the Girl”

Aquarius: “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

Pisces: “You’re Not Sorry”

A Venus sign is associated with love in astrology

Venus is considered the planet of love in astrology, and a Venus sign is known to explain a person’s values and what they desire from others.

Aries: “Speak Now”

Taurus: “Paper Rings”

Gemini: “Cornelia Street”

Cancer: “I Wish You Would”

Leo: “gold rush”

Virgo: “Call It What You Want”

Libra: “Lover”

Scorpio: “Don’t Blame Me”

Sagittarius: “Daylight”

Capricorn: “cowboy like me”

Aquarius: “peace”

Pisces: “Wonderland”

Mars signs as Taylor Swift songs

The Mars sign in a person’s birth chart is another important aspect and explains how a person embraces their energy, especially in terms of aggression and reactions.

Aries: “Bad Blood”

Taurus: “cowboy like me”

Gemini: “Afterglow”

Cancer: “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

Leo: “The Lucky One”

Virgo: “I Wish You Would”

Libra: “I Almost Do”

Scorpio: “no body, no crime”

Sagittarius: “End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)”

Capricorn: “I Know Places”

Aquarius: “Long Live”

Pisces: “Teardrops on My Guitar”

Once a person has found all of their corresponding signs, they can build a birth chart of their six most important aspects using Swift’s songs.

For fans who do not already know their birth chart, websites like this one can be used to calculate one.

