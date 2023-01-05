Calista Flockhart Reportedly Dated a Marvel Actor Before Marrying Harrison Ford

Actor Calista Flockhart shot to fame in the late ’90s when she starred as Ally McBeal in the series of the same name. The hit show was a legal dramedy centering around a Boston law firm.

Her next series, Brothers and Sisters, was also hugely popular. Flockhart played Kitty Walker in the show about a large family. Sally Field played her mom, and Rob Lowe was her TV husband. She continued acting in the Supergirl series, movies, and Broadway.

The actor’s husband is superstar Harrison Ford, who gained worldwide fame as Hans Solo in Star Wars. He went on to star in the Indiana Jones movies and continued with many action-adventure films. Ford’s career spans six decades, and he was nominated for an Academy Award for the film Witness. Ford met Flockhart in 2002, and the couple married in 2010.

Calista Flockhart and a Marvel hero

Before the Ally McBeal star met her husband, she had other relationships. While it has never been officially confirmed, Flockhart is rumored to have dated Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr. Downey worked with members of the “Brat Pack” in movies such as Weird Science and Less Than Zero.

Downey joined the cast of Ally McBeal as Ally’s love interest. He and the show’s star were said to have a flirty relationship on set, and rumor had it that the two were dating. According to The Things, the two never confirmed a relationship.

Downey won a Golden Globe for his role but was fired from the show due to drug charges. He has been sober since 2003 and rebooted his career as Marvel character Tony Stark.

Harrison Ford’s past relationships

Way before Flockhart, Ford was married to illustrator Mary Marquardt from 1964-1979. The couple had two sons. The Indiana Jones star was rumored to have had affairs during his marriage. Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in Star Wars, confirmed a three-month-long affair with Ford in her 2017 memoir. Fisher later said that she regretted revealing that information.

Ford then married Melissa Mathison and had two more children. Mathison was the screenwriter on E.T. the Extraterrestrial. He was linked to actor Minnie Driver after his second divorce, according to IMDb.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford’s love story

Ford and Flockhart met at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002, when he was 60, and she was 38. They married eight years later. Flockhart had adopted a son in 2001, and her new husband adopted him after the marriage.

“I’m in love,” Ford said in an interview, according to Hello! Magazine. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”