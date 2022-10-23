Cameron Diaz Made $10 Million Salary for 2 Days of ‘Shrek 2’ Work

Cameron Diaz was one of the biggest leading ladies of the ’90s. After her breakout roles in The Mask and There’s Something About Mary, the star quickly cemented her reputation as a brilliantly talented comedic actor. But one of her most popular roles is the character of Princess Fiona in the iconic Shrek franchise. Cameron Diaz reportedly took home a $10 million salary for just two days of work on the 2004 movie Shrek 2.

Cameron Diaz voiced Princess Fiona in the ‘Shrek’ franchise

In 2001, Diaz was already one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, having established herself as both a comedic and dramatic lead. While she hadn’t worked prolifically as a voiceover actor, that changed that year, when Shrek was released. The movie became an instant hit, and critics praised the work of the talented voice cast. Diaz lent her voice to the movie, along with superstars like Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy.

Diaz portrayed Princess Fiona. The feisty and opinionated princess is cursed to transform into an ogre every night when the sun goes down. After being rescued by the antisocial Shrek, Fiona finds a kindred spirit. But she is initially afraid to reveal her secret to him. By the end of the film, Shrek and Fiona find true love with each other, riding off into the sunset in true fairytale style.

Cameron Diaz made a $10 million salary for ‘Shrek 2’

Shrek received acclaim from critics and fans, and a sequel was promptly greenlit. The sequel, Shrek 2, was released in 2004. It was eventually followed by Shrek the Third in 2007 and Shrek Forever After in 2010. Diaz returned for all three follow-up films.

The franchise’s producers knew how vital Diaz’s contributions were to the success of the films. So when it came time to sign her contract, they didn’t skimp. But she didn’t devote much time recording her lines.

According to BuzzFeed, Diaz once told Ellen DeGeneres that she only spent two five-hour work days recording her lines for Shrek 2. The Los Angeles Times reports that Diaz made a total of $10 million for her work on Shrek 2.. So if Diaz’s admission to DeGeneres was correct, that equals $1 million for every hour of work.

What is Cameron Diaz’s net worth?

US actress Cameron Diaz arrives for the official projection of “Shrek 2” at the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera town. | Francois Guillot/AFP via Getty Images

Diaz has often raked in big paydays for films that she’s been involved in. She made a reported $40 million for her role in the 2011 comedy Bad Teacher. While the exact amount of Diaz’s Shrek paychecks hasn’t been disclosed, all the films in the franchise made a lot amount of money. According to Life & Style Magazine, the first film in the series grossed $487 million, while the second made $919 million.

For Diaz, the success of her films translated to some seriously impressive earnings. She has an impressive net worth of $140 million. These days, she’s slowly coming out of retirement in order to refocus on acting roles — news that no doubt thrills longtime fans of the funny, charming performer.

RELATED: Why Smash Mouth’s Songwriter Didn’t Want ‘All Star’ to Be in ‘Shrek’