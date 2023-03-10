Cameron Diaz Says She Helped Drew Barrymore Through Alcohol Addiction: ‘We All Stuck With Her’

Drew Barrymore has been open about her experience with alcohol addiction, and her best friend Cameron Diaz recently shared how she “stuck with” her Charlie’s Angels co-star over the years. Here’s what we know about the two actors’ friendship and what Diaz said about Barrymore’s addiction.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz | Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have been best friends for decades

Diaz and Barrymore have been close friends for many years, and they first met long before co-starring in the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels. According to The Los Angeles Times, the two stars became friends when Diaz walked into a coffee shop where a 14-year-old Barrymore was working after a stint in rehab.

They went on to film Charlie’s Angels and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle together.

In November 2022, Barrymore shared an Instagram photo of herself and Diaz to promote their merlot-themed products. Beautiful by Drew launched limited edition merlot-colored kitchen supplies, while Diaz’s Avaline wine brand launched a limited edition merlot (per Marie Claire).

Cameron Diaz said she helped Drew Barrymore through alcohol addiction

Diaz and Barrymore have been through a lot in their decades of friendship. The Shrek star said she helped Barrymore recover from her alcohol addiction, revealing to The Los Angeles Times that the experience was “difficult to watch.”

But Diaz always believed in her friend. “I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way,” she said. “I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself.”

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star has been open about her experience with alcohol addiction

Barrymore has been candid about her experience with drug and alcohol addiction. After achieving massive fame as a child actor, she developed a drinking problem by age 11. By the time she was 12, she was addicted to cocaine. At 13, she went to rehab after a suicide attempt. Barrymore tried to maintain sobriety over the years, but relapsed in 2016 when her third marriage failed (per Harper’s Bazaar).

In a December 2021 interview with CBS This Morning, Barrymore gave an update on her sobriety. “I’m gonna say something for the first time in a long time – I have not had a drink of alcohol in two-and-a-half years,” she said (per CNN). “It was something that I realized just did not serve me and my life.”

Barrymore added that she hadn’t widely shared that she’d stopped drinking because she wanted to keep “this quiet, confident journey” private.

“Now it’s been long enough where I’m in a lifestyle that I know is really working on a high road for my little journey, and there’s so much peace finally being had where there were demons,” she said.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.