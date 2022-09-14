Camila Cabello Tweeted ‘I’m Throwing Up’ When Fans Supported Her Single ‘OMG’

Camila Cabello initially rose to prominence as a member of the headline-making girl group Fifth Harmon. But as a solo artist, she has really had the chance to shine. A triple-threat performer, Cabello is known to fans around the world for her record-breaking musical collaborations as well as for her exciting business ventures. She even recently starred in an Amazon Prime adaptation of the classic Cinderella.

Cabello is also known for her transparency with her fans, and her self-deprecating attitude towards her own fame. In a 2019 tweet, Cabello showcased how she really feels about one of her lesser-known songs. She took to Twitter to announce that she was “throwing up” after a fan referenced her single “OMG.”

‘OMG’ was one of Camila Cabello’s first singles

Born in Cuba in 1997, Cabello started performing for friends and family at a very early age. By the time she was a teenager, she had decided to pursue a singing career in earnest. When she was 15 years old, she appeared on the talent competition show The X Factor. Although Cabello was eliminated, she was later invited back to perform as part of a group that was eventually dubbed Fifth Harmony.

The group released its debut studio album in 2015. Although Fifth Harmony quickly became a fan favorite, by the end of 2016, Cabello opted to leave the group in order to perform as a solo artist. Cabello got right to work on her debut solo album, which would ultimately be titled Camila. As part of the promotion for her album, Cabello released multiple singles in August 2017, including the hit “Havana,” and “OMG.” The latter, a collaboration with Quavo, didn’t receive the same attention that “Havana” did. But a number of fans still appreciated the tune.

What did Camila Cabello say when a fan mentioned her song ‘OMG’?

In 2019, two years after “OMG” was released, Cabello took to Twitter to share her feelings about the song. Cabello re-tweeted a fan’s post, which included some of the lyrics from “OMG,” writing “I’m throwing up” as a caption. While Cabello didn’t elaborate further or provide any details why she might not be particularly fond of the song, BuzzFeed has offered up some insight, noting that “OMG” was originally supposed to be released as the primary promotional single for Camila rather than “Havana.”

The publication notes that Cabello preferred “Havana.” So she convinced the label to release both songs instead and see which song did better. “Havana” clearly won out, and today, it is widely considered to be one of Cabello’s best tunes. As for “OMG,” while some enthusiastic fans still like the song, it’s clear that Cabello isn’t as thrilled with it.

Camila Cabello opened up about one of her most ‘painful’ songs

Recording artist Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. | Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Cabello has continued to write and release music continuously in the years since her debut. Her most recent album, Familia, required Cabello to dig deep into her own psyche, causing her to experience some serious trauma when crafting songs for the album.

“At times, it was very painful, like ‘Psychofreak’ — a song all about anxiety and all these obsessive thoughts that I was having,” Cabello told Extra TV. In spite of that, “Psychofreak” is one of Cabello’s favorite newer tunes. “It was painful and really scary to me to have those conversations and write those things, but I feel like it was also a big part of me feeling like I can be myself,” the singer revealed.

