Camilla Parker Bowles Displays ‘Confidence Upgrade’ and ‘Sense of Relief’ After Queen Camilla Title Revealed, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed Camilla Parker Bowles’ expressions and gestures during her first royal engagement since her official title of Queen Camilla was revealed. According to the expert, Camilla is showing new levels of confidence compared to previous appearances.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | JAMES GLOSSOP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles showed ‘confidence upgrade’ after Queen Camilla title was revealed, expert says

Body language expert Judi James looked closely at how Camilla “shed her signature wariness” at her first royal engagement since her title of Queen Camilla was revealed on King Charles’ coronation invitation.

During their visit to a market in Yorkshire, James said Camilla appeared more confident than usual, telling Daily Mail, “Camilla’s first outing since her title announcement reflects that sense of a confidence upgrade.”

She continued, “[Camilla] was the most comfortable we’ve ever seen her. It’s almost as though a weight has been lifted.”

James noted how Camilla’s facial expression was particularly revealing. “Suddenly we see her smiling directly at the camera with inclusive signaling like a dazzling mouth smile and sparkling eye expression that makes her look openly friendly and direct rather than slightly wary, which has been her signature look for years,” the body language expert said.

She added, “It’s as though some of the tension and anxiety around her public acceptance has gone now.”

Body language expert points out King Charles’ look of ‘pride’ for Camilla

King Charles also conveyed his “pride” for his wife during the appearance, as Camilla appeared to enjoy the spotlight more than usual.

“Suddenly it’s Charles gazing at his wife with what looks like pride, rather than the other way round,” James explained. “On visits, she will often walk behind Charles, quietly taking her cue from him and standing back while he soaks up the spotlight.”

James added, “It has been Camilla face-checking her husband to support, endorse and monitor his every mood but now we are being shown a seismic move in that dynamic.”

At one point, the two stood in the doorway of a business side by side. “Her even eye contact suggests confidence,” the body language expert said. “It’s Charles looking slightly wary here, with his torso turned in towards his wife and one hand stuffed in his pocket.”

She continued, “His smile looks forced and his steepled eyebrows and less direct eye gaze suggest a lower level of confidence than Camilla.”

The official invitation for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort has been revealed.



Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/MpajIk0SQw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2023

Camilla showed a ‘sense of relief,’ expert says

James also shared a similar analysis of Camilla’s appearance with Express, pointing out the queen’s “faint sense of relief.”

The body language expert noted, “Stepping forward to bend low and greet this small child with eye contact and a delighted smile she suddenly looks much more confident.”

She explained how Camilla looked “at ease” and “has shucked off the slightly wary, hesitant look she has worn in the past.”

According to James, King Charles’ body language indicated he was “keen to allow her to take a starring role rather than forging ahead in the spotlight as he has tended to do for years.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.