Prince William and Kate Middleton's family decisions are often praised by the public, but one friend of Camilla Parker Bowles' says the two are 'childish.'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been doing their best to raise their three children in the royal spotlight while also balancing their royal duties. William and Kate share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and although they still make plenty of public appearances, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been mostly keeping their children away from the spotlight.

However, when the Wales family does appear in public, they often all have something in common. And one of Camilla Parker Bowles’ friends has blasted William and Kate’s public appearances with their children, branding them “childish.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their family on Easter in 2022 | Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles’ friend calls the Wales’ family’s outfits ‘childish’

William and Kate don’t often appear in public with their three children. But on a number of occasions, when the royals have brought their young kids out, they have chosen to style them in matching outfits. Namely, outfits that all don the same color and style. For Easter 2022 and Easter 2023, William and Kate made public appearances with their kids while all wearing the same shades of blue. And interior designer Nicky Haslam, an old friend of Camilla Parker Bowles’, has a problem with it.

“You see endless pictures of the whole family in various shades of blue,” Haslam said of the family while speaking to GB News. “It’s so odd to see an entire family dressed in blue. Wouldn’t little Princess Charlotte like to wear white?”

Haslam said that the color blue is meant to signal a “calm upper-classness,” but it instead appears “dull” and added that the family looks “like dummies in Peter Jones’s window,” referring to the British department store. William and Kate have had other moments of wearing all blue with their kids, too. They coordinated in shades of blue when they sent a video to first responders during the covid-19 pandemic and before that when William and Kate brought George and Charlotte on their royal tour of Canada in 2016.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Canada in 2016 | Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their best to give their kids a normal life

Although not everyone is pleased with William and Kate’s family decisions regarding fashion, the Prince and Princess of Wales are doing their best to keep their children grounded and out of the spotlight as much as possible. In 2022, William and Kate moved their family out of Kensington Palace and into Adelaide Cottage, which afforded the family a much more private life away from the fanfare of tourists and royal work.

George, Charlotte, and Louis started at a new school outside of London in 2022 as well, where they have been able to attend classes and interact with ordinary children. And in a surprise decision, Kate chose not to join William in Singapore this year for the Earthshot ceremony. Rather, she opted to stay home with the three kids to help George prepare for his first week of exams at school. It suggests that William and Kate are putting their children above the monarchy.

As the kids grow up, William and Kate will have more freedom to focus on becoming king and queen, but until the kids get through those difficult teen years that are quickly approaching, the prince and princess will likely keep their three children as their focus.