Camilla Parker Bowles Has Full-Circle Moment With Queen Elizabeth by Wearing Her Robe at Coronation

Camilla Parker Bowles will incorporate the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth at her coronation ceremony by wearing her robe. In a full-circle moment, the queen consort will be adorned with the same Robe of State used by the monarch at her 1953 coronation. Here’s what we know about the Robe of State and how it will be used when Camilla is crowned queen consort.

Camilla Parker Bowles will wear Queen Elizabeth’s Robe of State at a crucial part of her coronation

During her official coronation ceremony, Camilla Parker Bowles will wear the Robe of State. This garment was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth.

The wearing of the Robe of State is a crucial element of the ceremony. The garment symbolizes who Camilla is before her figurative status shift within the royal family changes.

Camilla has been known as queen consort since Elizabeth’s September 2022 death. However, the crowning is a symbolic ceremony that publicly seals the queen consort’s role within the royal family.

When leaving the ceremony, Camilla will change into a different robe named the Robe of Estate, made especially for her by Ede and Ravenscroft. It’s designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, of which Camilla has been a patron since 2017.

What changes will be made to Queen Elizabeth’s robe to reflect Camilla Parker Bowles’ personality?

Several fundamental changes will be made to Queen Elizabeth’s robe to customize it for Camilla Parker Bowles, per the website Royal Central. The garment will be tailored to reflect the interests of the new queen consort.

The Robe of State is a traditional coronation garment. Camilla will wear the one made for Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation entrance. The Duchess of Cornwall’smodifications includes the stitching of the Lily of the Valley flower, featured in Camilla’s wedding bouquet. Lily of the Valley was reportedly a favorite flower of Queen Elizabeth’s.

The robe also features stitching of Myrtle and Delphinium, the King’s favorite flowers. Also featured are the “Alchemilla Mollis,” known as Lady’s Mantle, which symbolizes love and comfort. Maidenhair Fern symbolizes purity, and cornflowers represent love and tenderness.

The wearing of an existing robe piggybacks on the news that Camilla would also reuse a crown. Buckingham Palace previously announced the queen consort will wear the 1911 Queen Mary’s Crown, which features 2,200 diamonds. This, too, was modified to honor Queen Elizabeth by adding diamonds from her collection.

These changes align with King Charles’ wishes for sustainability within the monarchy. He and Camilla will wear some items that have appeared at coronations for centuries to promote sustainability and efficiency.

Camilla and Queen Elizabeth’s relationship changed over the years

Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles knew one another socially for many years. Camilla and her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, were part of the royal circle.

However, due to Camilla’s affair with Charles throughout his union with Princess Diana, the Queen took a step back from her personal relationship with Camilla. After Diana’s 1997 death, she made her feelings abundantly clear about Charles and Camilla’s relationship when she did not attend Charles’ 50th birthday party, where Camilla was his guest.

It wasn’t until 2002 that Camilla was included in royal events, including the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, shortly after the death of the Queen Mother. In 2004 she approved Charles and Camilla to become engaged, and in 2005, they finally wed.

Queen Elizabeth and Camilla maintained a friendly relationship throughout her marriage to Charles. In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth gave Camilla her final stamp of approval when she expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla would be crowned queen consort “when the day comes.”

Therefore, by using Elizabeth’s garment at her coronation, Camilla has a full-circle moment in her relationship with the late monarch. Elizabeth’s concern for the monarchy and its stability is reflected in this decision, allowing Camilla to move forward in her new path with a respectful nod to the past.