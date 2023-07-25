Camilla Parker Bowles might be the new Queen, but her grandchildren affectionately call her Gaga.

As Queen, Camilla Parker Bowles maintains an illustrious public life. However, she has a softer, more relatable side seen in her interactions with her many grandchildren.

In the privacy of her family life, she is a typical grandmother, complete with an adorable nickname gifted by her young ones. The cute nickname illustrates Camilla’s unique relationship with her grandchildren and shows how much she truly cares about them.

Camilla Parker Bowles and one of her grandchildren, Freddy Parker Bowles | Leon Neal/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandchildren call her Gaga

While she may hold the title of Queen, Camilla embraces the role of a typical grandmother at home. Like many grandmothers around the world, her five grandchildren endearingly address her by a super cute nickname.

The grandchildren include Tom Parker Bowles and his ex-spouse Sara’s kids, Lola and Freddy. They also include Laura Lopes and her husband Harry’s offspring, Eliza, and the twin boys, Gus and Louis.

In an interview with The Times, Sara, who once served as a fashion editor, revealed her children affectionately call Camilla “Gaga.” Isn’t that charming?

The queen nurtures a close relationship with her grandchildren, symbolized by a custom-made necklace featuring their names engraved on the ruby and gold pendant.

Camilla frequently regales others with delightful stories about Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Gus, and Louis, highlighting their mutual passion for reading.

Her Majesty’s grandchildren helped her overcome some nerves at the coronation

In a slight departure from previous ceremonies in the royal family, Camilla selected her three grandsons for her May coronation to serve as her Pages of Honour. This choice underscored her need for family support during the highly anticipated event.

Her Majesty’s former daughter-in-law, Sara, divulged that Camilla had jitters leading up to the significant day. To help her get over the nerves, Camilla invited her family to be at her side.

“Camilla was really, really nervous. She wanted the people that she loved around her. [King Charles] wasn’t nervous at all. But Camilla didn’t ask for any of this,” Sara revealed.

In a thoughtful gesture reflecting her familial connections, Camilla incorporated her grandchildren’s names into the design of her coronation gown. Renowned fashion designer Bruce Oldfield designed the elegant dress for Camilla.

Currently, the King and Queen’s coronation attire is part of an exhibition at Buckingham Palace. The royals showcased the pieces during the summer opening of the State Rooms, highlighting Camilla’s love for her grandchildren.

Here’s a closer look at Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandchildren

As a grandmother, Camilla boasts a more extensive family lineage than the late Queen Elizabeth. Alongside being a step-grandmother to Charles’s five grandchildren, she is also a grandmother to five children from her initial marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Lola, the oldest grandchild of Camilla’s, shares a remarkably close bond with her grandmother. As per Town and Country, Lola might be the grandchild Camilla was referring to when she disclosed her fondness for Wordle.

Related Prince William and King Charles Differ in 1 Major Way When It Comes to Their Wives

Eliza is Camilla’s sole other granddaughter. Royal enthusiasts may recall seeing Eliza at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials.

Eliza’s younger siblings, the twins Louis and Gus, may not have garnered royal wedding attention like their elder sister. Still, they maintain a close watch on their regal grandmother.

Freddy, the youngest of Camilla’s grandchildren, joined his cousins Gus and Louis as pages of honor at his grandmother’s monumental coronation.