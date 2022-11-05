Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Is a Bit of Snob’ and Didn’t Think Kate Middleton Was ‘Worthy’ of Marrying Prince William, Royal Author Claims

Once upon a time before they got married and had children, Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) hit a rough patch and split up for a brief time. There have been several theories over the years about why they broke up. One of those is that Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) pushed for it because she didn’t think Kate was “worthy” of marrying the heir to the British throne.

Here’s more on that and what the prince and princess admitted about their break up.

Claim that Camilla wanted Prince William to break up with Kate

Speculation has swirled for some time that William’s stepmother had something to do with the prince’s choice to break things off with Kate back in 2007.

According to royal commentator and author Christopher Andersen, Camilla didn’t approve of her stepson’s relationship with his future wife. In his book Game of Crowns, Andersen wrote that Camilla was so against William and Kate being together that she asked Charles to coax his son into dumping her. When the prince went to his father for relationship advice Charles told William he should let Kate go because it would be unfair to string her along if he was questioning whether they should be with each other.

William took that advice, but what Camilla wasn’t counting on is the pair getting back together after just a few weeks.

Author calls Camilla a ‘snob’ who didn’t think Kate was ‘worthy’ of marrying an heir

When the couple reunited, Camilla reportedly wasn’t happy at all because she thought Kate was “too common” to be with a prince.

Anderson, who also authored the book William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, claimed that the sole reason Camilla didn’t want William and Kate together is because “Camilla is a bit of a snob.”

He previously told the Daily Beast: “She’s an aristocrat, she has always been moving in royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII … She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the royal family. Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the royal family. She is descended from coal miners and her mother was a flight attendant.”

Andersen added: “So for all those reasons Camilla never really felt that Kate Middleton as an individual and the Middleton family as a whole were going to be worthy of entering into the royal family … It has been since confirmed publicly that Charles did suggest to William that he either make a commitment to Kate or basically set her free, as it were. Now, his motives for doing that may have been pure but Camilla’s … not so much. She was the instigator of this.”

What the now-Prince and Princess of Wales admitted about their breakup

William and Kate addressed their breakup back in 2010 during their first joint interview following the news of their engagement.

The prince was asked directly about their split and explained: “We were both very young. It was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.”

Kate chimed in adding: “I think at the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually, it made me a stronger person.”

The pair tied the knot on April 29, 2011, and today are parents to their three children–Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.