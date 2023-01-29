Camilla Parker Bowles Displays ‘Levels of Anxiety’ at Latest Engagement With King Charles, Body Language Expert Says

Camilla Parker Bowles’ body language at her most recent engagement with King Charles showed “levels of anxiety,” according to one expert. Camilla and Charles did show a unified presence, however, with mirrored gestures and coordinating clothing choices.

King Charles and Queen Camilla | Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ most recent engagement

On Jan. 27, King Charles and queen consort Camilla attended an engagement to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. They were joined by Holocaust survivor Dr. Martin Stern and Darfur genocide survivor Amouna Adam.

One photo posted on the royal family’s social media accounts explained, “Martin and Amouna shared their stories and their ongoing work with @HMD_UK to ensure the lessons of the past are not forgotten. Today at 4pm, candles will be lit in windows across the United Kingdom to #LightTheDarkness in a national moment of commemoration and solidarity.”

Another post on their social accounts included a video of the couple lighting candles. “The King and The Queen Consort are joined by Holocaust survivor, Dr Martin Stern, and Darfur genocide survivor, Amouna Adam, to light candles in remembrance of the victims of genocide,” the caption noted.

King Charles shared in a statement, “In learning from the horrors of the Holocaust and the genocides which followed, we can all recommit to the vital principles of freedom of conscience, generosity of spirit, and care for others that are the surest defenses of hope.”

“In learning from the horrors of the Holocaust and the genocides which followed, we can all recommit to the vital principles of freedom of conscience, generosity of spirit, and care for others that are the surest defences of hope.” – Charles Rhttps://t.co/Ii2HkQpKDr pic.twitter.com/aZNadtlB9P — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 27, 2023

Expert says Camilla’s body language conveys ‘levels of personal anxiety’ as she supports her husband

In an analysis for Express, body language expert Judi James looked at the way the couple conveyed a message of being a “team.”

James explained, “There is a strong sense of mirroring here that creates the impression of a team of two as the couple light candles on Holocaust Memorial Day.”

She continued, “Camilla appears to have dressed to compliment her husband’s suit and their body language is synchronized to move together, suggesting shared goals and objectives.”

The body language expert also pointed out how Camilla showed signs of anxiety. “Camilla is, as always, keen to monitor her husband, not only to check all has gone well for him, but also to mimic his displays,” James said.

She added, “This suggests some existing levels of personal anxiety, but also a desire to offer support and a reassuring presence for her husband as he goes about his duties as king.”

The couple further showed they were on the same page with their matching blue outfits, as Charles wore a blue suit with a coordinating polka dot tie and Camilla sported a long-sleeved navy dress.

The King and The Queen Consort are joined by Holocaust survivor, Dr Martin Stern, and Darfur genocide survivor, Amouna Adam, to light candles in remembrance of the victims of genocide.

#HolocaustMemorialDay @HMD_UK pic.twitter.com/lCtLq2AI0c — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 27, 2023

Camilla showed ‘inner unease and awkwardness’ at recent engagement

James shared her analysis of Camilla’s visit to the University of Aberdeen’s science labs recently, telling The Mirror that the queen consort looked “uneasy.”

The body language expert explained, “Camilla’s body language tends to look ill-at-ease on royal visits when things aren’t going well and under this kind of pressure, with Harry’s book and interviews regurgitating the perception of her as a marriage-wrecker with her eye on the throne, she looks lacking in the kind of stoic resilience that the rest of the firm are set on displaying.”

She added, “Touring science labs in Aberdeen today Camilla seemed to try to produce a look of ‘business as usual’ but there are some telling barrier rituals and some uneasy facial expressions and foot positions that suggest inner unease and awkwardness.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.