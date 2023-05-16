Camilla Parker Bowles Narrowly Avoided a Major Crown Mishap at Coronation, Says Royal Expert

The coronation of King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles was a spectacle of royal elegance. The historical 2023 ceremony was the first time a queen consort was crowned in 87 years. However, Camilla narrowly avoided a major crown mishap at the ceremony, claims a royal expert.

Camilla Parker Bowles on her coronation day, May 6, 2023 | Leon Neal/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles appeared to struggle with her crown

After the coronation ceremony officially made her queen, Camilla Parker Bowles brushed her hair out of her eyes. Atop her head sat the Queen Mary crown.

Ahead of the event, jewelry experts made significant changes to the crown Camilla planned to wear. Some stones were replaced with Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds in honor of Queen Elizabeth. The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s jewelry collection for many years and were often worn by the monarch as brooches.

To Express, expert Nick Bullen noted that Camilla struggled with her crown. He feared it would topple off at a critical moment in the ceremony as she navigated Westminster Abbey in her long dress and robe.

“I was told before she’d been rehearsing with the crown on her head, getting in and out of the carriage. “They were concerned about when the comfort breaks would come, how long would they have to sit in the carriage and the church,” Bullen explained.

He continued, “But I think all of them looked pretty good. There was a moment when the queen curtsied to the king. She looked a little as if she might wobble, and the crown looked a little precarious. But Camilla is so good she carried it off with total aplomb, so pretty flawless.”

Camilla Parker Bowles seemed ‘unsure’ during the coronation

Camilla Parker Bowles’ crowning at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 | Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Camilla appeared to be “unsure” of what emotions to express during the coronation. It appeared she was fearful of looking too happy or too disinterested. Royal reporter Omid Scobie published an essay in Harper’s Bazaar detailing his take on the events of the day.

“For Queen Camilla, it seemed at times she was unsure of what emotions to express. No doubt aware of the mixed emotions members of the public had about her crowning. She may have thought showing too big a smile would send the wrong message,” he wrote.

Scobie claimed that the presence of her grandsons and great-nephew as her coronation pages helped end any distress Camilla may have initially experienced. “Any nerves that were visible on her face at the start of the service soon dissipated for Camilla after smiles from the grandsons and great-nephew she selected as her pages of honor,” Scobie wrote.

King Charles appeared frustrated during the coronation carriage ride with Queen Camilla

The king arrived at Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. He and Camilla would be crowned the United Kingdom’s king and queen at the historic church, the site of coronations for hundreds of years.

However, Charles appeared to be distressed during the ride. A lipreader uncovered why. They decoded what the king said to his wife as the couple waited to exit their carriage before the ceremony.

Charles was reportedly upset that the event wasn’t following its scheduled timetable. Per The Mirror, a lipreader claims Charles told Camilla, “We can never be on time. There’s always something.”

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were subsequently honored at a concert on Sunday, May 7, following their coronation. On Monday, May 8, the couple encouraged the public to help out those in need during a day of public service.